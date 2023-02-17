For sale: Sun-soaked homes in Roslindale and Cambridge

LOT SIZE 0.14 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 bath

LAST SOLD FOR $745,000 in 2018

PROS The hardwood floors just about glow in the afternoon sunlight inside this 1900 Colonial near the Arnold Arboretum. From the farmer’s porch, step into an entry hall with the living and dining rooms at left — the former with bay windows, the latter with a built-in china cabinet. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances. There’s a half bath off the mudroom, which offers access to a patio and large, fenced yard. The second floor holds three bedrooms and a bath. In the newly renovated top floor, a primary suite features a bath with step-in shower and brass fixtures, a dressing room, and an office nook with built-in shelves. There’s laundry in the basement, and a solar array on the newer roof. CONS An offer has been accepted.

The exterior of 51 Selwyn Street, Roslindale Handout

Ashlee Reed, The Muncey Group at Compass, 617-894-9171, munceygroup.com

Advertisement

$1,545,000

21 SUNSET ROAD / CAMBRIDGE

The kitchen at 21 Sunset Road, Cambridge Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,906

CONDO FEE $300 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 3 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This modern, all-electric, three-level townhouse — with a private, fenced yard and a deeded driveway spot — occupies the southwest portion of a lot on a quiet street by the Belmont line. There’s a powder room off the entry hall, which leads into a bright and spacious great room with 10-foot ceilings, oversized windows, and sliders that open from the dining area to the patio. The kitchen features custom cabinetry with light wood accents, quartz counters, and a waterfall island. Upstairs, find two bedrooms with abundant light and sleek, private baths in each; one has its own balcony. The lower level holds a family room, laundry hookups, and a third bedroom with en suite bath. CONS One bedroom is at garden level.

Advertisement

The main living space at 21 Sunset Road, Cambridge Handout

Max Dublin Team, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-230-7615, maxdublin.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.