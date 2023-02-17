After devastating fire, Brockton Hospital will likely remain closed until May

The 10-alarm fire that shuttered Brockton Hospital on Feb. 7 will likely leave the facility closed until May.
Officials from Signature Healthcare, Brockton Hospital’s parent company, said in a statement released to the press and posted on its Web site that assessments and evaluations of the damage were ongoing, but the goal is to re-open with limited inpatient services in approximately three months.
“This timeline is contingent on supply chain and access to necessary materials,” the health system said.
Additional hospital services will be phased-in after the partial reopening.
In the meantime, the hospital said it has expanded hours at its outpatient locations, including cardiac testing, MRI, CT, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography, PET/CT and bone density. Two additional new urgent care centers will open over the next two weeks, including one at 110 Liberty Street in Brockton and one at 650 Centre Street in Brockton.
The electrical fire on Feb. 7 forced the hospital to evacuate 176 patients — 38 of which were discharged and 138 were transported to a number of area facilities. The hospital said in a previous release that all permanent staff were continuing to be paid according to their regular schedule.
Hospital officials said they’ve been unable to determine how the fire started and were still in the assessment and evaluation phase as of Thursday.
