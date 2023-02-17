After devastating fire, Brockton Hospital will likely remain closed until May

The 10-alarm fire that shuttered Brockton Hospital on Feb. 7 will likely leave the facility closed until May.

Officials from Signature Healthcare, Brockton Hospital’s parent company, said in a statement released to the press and posted on its Web site that assessments and evaluations of the damage were ongoing, but the goal is to re-open with limited inpatient services in approximately three months.

“This timeline is contingent on supply chain and access to necessary materials,” the health system said.