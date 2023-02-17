Arlington Catholic High School fires employee after ‘inappropriate interaction’ with student

Arlington police are investigating an “inappropriate interaction” between a male staffer and a student at Arlington Catholic High School, an incident that led the school to fire the staffer, officials said.
In a statement sent to parents, administrators said the person fired was a part-time employee who was not a teacher. The school and Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty did not specify what transpired between the person and the student.
“A part-time, non-teaching employee had an inappropriate interaction with a student in the corridor during the school day. It was heard by another staff member, who immediately reported it, as did the student,’' the school wrote to parents. “We removed the employee from the school and his employment has been terminated and he will not be returning to Arlington Catholic.”
Flaherty, in a brief statement, said her department has been alerted to the incident and is now investigating.
“APD was made aware of an incident that occurred yesterday involving a school employee and a juvenile,’’ the chief said in a statement. “The matter is under investigation and it involves a juvenile so I am not able to comment further.”
Arlington Catholic partners with St. Agnes School to provide coeducational kindergarten through 12th grade classes for about 800 students, according to the school.
