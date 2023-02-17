Authorities identify Worcester man among three found dead in Conn. home, including woman, 3-year-old boy

Officers were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Middle Street in Brooklyn, where the three bodies were found.

In a statement, Connecticut State Police identified the man as Jose A. Perez, 32, of Worcester.

Authorities on Friday identified the man found dead Tuesday inside a Brooklyn, Conn. home , where the bodies of a Worcester woman and a 3-year-old boy were also found.

State Police previously identified the woman and child as Lury M. Pizarro, 33, and Emanual A. Perez, 3, both of Worcester.

Officials haven’t described the relationship of the victims or how they died. A State Police spokesperson said officials are not expecting to disclose additional information about the case Friday. The deaths are under investigation.

On GoFundMe, the family of Pizarro identified her as Emanual’s mother.

“Lury was a kind and generous person who touched the lives of many,” the family wrote. “She was selfless and always helping others. Emmanuel was a smart, loving, caring, playful 3 year old. It saddens and breaks my heart how excited Lury was to become a mother. It was something she desired so much.”

