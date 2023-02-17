Biden calls Walsh a ‘tough union leader’ as labor secretary prepares to head NHL Players’ Association

Walsh “has gone to bat” for working families every day during his tenure as labor secretary, Biden said.

“His record at the Department of Labor is a testament to the power of putting a card-carrying union member in charge of fighting for American workers,” Biden said in a statement .

President Biden on Friday called outgoing Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh “one tough union leader,” as the former Boston mayor prepares to leave the cabinet to lead the NHL Players’ Association next month.

“Through Marty’s leadership, this administration has helped unions secure a historic pay raise for rail workers, continued the fight for paid sick days for all American workers, strengthened workplace protections, and ushered in a historic surge in union organizing,” Biden said. “He knows that unions make us all stronger, no matter what we do or where we come from.”

On Thursday, the NHLPA named Walsh, 55, as its next executive director.

According to The Daily Faceoff, a hockey news website, Walsh will draw an annual salary of approximately $3 million. Donald Fehr, the 74-year-old current NHLPA executive director, is believed to be making $3.5 million a year. He has held the post since 2010.

Walsh, a former Massachusetts state representative, was elected mayor of Boston in 2014 and held that position until March 2021, when Biden tapped him for labor secretary. In that role, Walsh injected himself into last winter’s Major League Baseball labor dispute, calling on both sides to return to the table after the owners locked out the players.

The current NHL collective bargaining agreement is not due to expire until after the 2025-26 season, so Walsh is not walking into any immediate dispute. However, there are thorny issues ahead, such as the growth of the game, possible adjustments to the current 50-50 split of revenues between the league and players, player health and safety, and international competition.

Walsh is the second Massachusetts politician in recent months to jump into the sports world. Former governor Charlie Baker was named president of the NCAA in December.

“My dad used to say that a job is about a lot more than a paycheck, it’s about dignity and it’s about respect,” Biden said Friday. “Few people understand that more than Marty. I thank Marty for his work, which has made life better for millions of working Americans, and will serve as a model for all future Labor Secretaries who truly value American working people.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.