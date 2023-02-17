Democrats spend big on tie-breaker election for N.H. House seat

Residents of Rochester’s Ward 4 will head back to the polls on Tuesday to choose again between Democrat Chuck Grassie and Republican David Walker, who each received 970 votes when they faced off in the general election in November 2022. This time, the outcome may be swayed by the past few months of targeted political operations in the city, which have been bolstered by an influx of funds from inside and outside the state.

Campaign finance reports from Grassie and his allied political committees show that Democrats have spent more than $150,000 on this special election. They still have more than that left in cash on hand, though they don’t expect to exhaust their war chest on this race alone.

“Most money that I have left over at the end, what I plan on doing is to move it down the line to the next group of candidates that are going to be running and also some to our local Democratic candidates to help build our party here in Rochester,” Grassie told the Globe.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear how much money Walker and his Republican allies have funneled into the runoff. They have been raising and spending funds, but they haven’t filed any campaign finance reports for the special election. (Walker filed a report on Feb. 15 that said his campaign-to-date receipts totaled about $2,300 for the general election.)

State law requires candidates who spend more than $1,000 and political committees that receive or spend more than $1,000 to file campaign finance reports with the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office. The filing dates for this special election are Feb. 1, Feb. 15, and March 1.

Walker told the Globe Feb. 13 that his campaign’s financial reports were not yet finished, but he said he has enjoyed a significant fundraising uptick since the general election.

“I’ve gotten a lot more mailers out for the special than I did with the general,” he said, touting his door-to-door campaign strategy.

“People say they’re going to come out and vote, so I’m expecting a pretty good turnout,” he added. “Whoever gets the most turned out of their 970 that they got will win.”

Carlton Cooper, chairman of the Rochester Regional Republican Committee, said a variety of GOP-aligned groups have been raising money and running ads to boost Walker in the special election, so it’s tough to say whether Republican fundraising has been on par with the numbers reported by Democrats.

Democratic State Representative Chuck Grassie, left, and longtime Republican City Council member David Walker, right. Ryan David Brown/The New York Times, M. Scott Brauer/The New York Times

House-flipping goals

As an individual candidate, Grassie had reportedly raised about $26,000 for the special election as of Jan. 31, mostly from small-dollar donors, according to his most recent campaign finance report. Grassie had spent only about $6,000 of those funds, mostly on yard signs, related supplies, printing, stamps, and the like.

Most of the money that Democrats have reported spending to boost Grassie in the special election has flowed through the NH House Democratic Victory Campaign Committee (DVCC), which had reportedly spent $146,000 on the race as of Feb. 15, according to its most recent report. The group still had another $143,000 cash on hand.

The committee’s major expenditures include nearly $27,000 for digital services from SBDigital, a Washington-based firm that uses digital advertising to reach voters in hopes of driving turnout. The committee has also been covering payroll costs for several existing staffers in New Hampshire.

Representative Laura Telerski, a Democrat from Nashua who chairs the DVCC, said this is the first time that the political committee has kept its operation going after a general election. The group is keeping staffers working during an “off year” because there is a real chance that Democrats could regain the House majority, Telerski said.

“We have built and we will continue to build a professional operation with the sole purpose of flipping the House whenever we have that opportunity,” she added.

The DVCC’s major receipts include more than $40,000 from the Washington-based Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee for New Hampshire, which has spotlighted Grassie as part of its mission to elect Democrats in state houses across the country. Other major DVCC receipts include a combined $20,000 from Kenneth and Jennifer Duda in Menlo Park, California, and $17,500 from the Washington-based PAC for America’s Future.

Telerski said the financial support from outside the state shows that people are watching and recognizing the importance of the New Hampshire House.

Narrow-margin side effect

University of New Hampshire political science professor Dante Scala said the higher-than-usual spending on this House race likely stems from a couple of factors. First, all the attention that’s usually spread out across 400 contests is instead focused on one special election. Second, the House is almost evenly divided between the parties, so each and every seat carries greater significance.

Republicans hold a 201-197 seat majority in the House, with two vacancies, so even if Democrats win the runoff in Rochester and a special election in Nashua’s Ward 4 in May, that won’t be enough to claim a majority. But turnover is inevitable in the 400-member chamber. During the first half of the 2021-2022 legislative session, eight representatives resigned and four died, leading to five special elections, according to records published by the Office of the House Clerk. If there’s a comparable number of departures this year, then partisan control of the House might shift mid-session.

“It’s a bit of a mystery exactly how many seats might be up for a special election in any given two-year cycle, and you just don’t know where those seats will pop up. Will they be decidedly Republican-tilting or Democratic-tilting? Will they be swing districts?” Scala said. “There’s a lot of unknowns.”

And all of that uncertainty suggests heavy spending on special elections is likely to continue, Scala said. “It’ll become a fact of life for this particular cycle.”





