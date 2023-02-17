A dog named Dakota is rescued after falling through thin ice

At 7:19 a.m. on Feb. 4, Wareham firefighters responded to a frozen pond on Barker Road to help a dog named Dakota that had fallen through the ice. Assistant Fire Chief Mark Rogers saw Dakota struggling in the water at least 150 feet out from the shore, and the crew of Engine 1 — which included Captain Micky Bird and firefighters Chris Barrasso, Alex Estes, and Chris Callinan — sprang into action and went onto the ice. Working in subzero temperatures, they were able to get Dakota out of the water and back to the shore. The dog, which had been in the frigid water for about 20 minutes, was brought to a rescue vehicle to warm up and was taken to a veterinarian to be checked out. Fire department officials shared photos of the rescue on Facebook and said over 20 members of the department responded to the call, and Wareham police, Wareham EMS, and the Wareham Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

ANOTHER DOG RESCUE

Advertisement

At 10:01 p.m. on Jan. 27, a resident of McDonald Road in Wilmington called police to report that a dog was stranded on the pool cover of her above-ground pool. The resident told police the dog did not belong to her and she didn’t know where it came from. Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene, but the resident ended up being able to remove the dog on her own. According to the log entry, it turned out that the dog belonged to her neighbor.

Advertisement

THAT’S A LOT OF MEAT

Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who allegedly stole $567 worth of meat from Stop & Shop at 375 Centre Ave. in Abington on Jan. 7. A photo of the alleged meat thief can be found on the massmostwanted.org website. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Robert Gervasi of the Abington Police Department at 781-878-3232, ext. 5331.

SECRET CASH TRAP

On Feb. 3, Salem police detectives received information about a suspicious device that had been installed inside a bank ATM on Canal Street. According to police, the device was a trap designed to intercept cash — whenever a customer made a withdrawal, the ATM dispensed the cash (technically) but the money never ended up in the drawer for the customer to take. Salem detectives worked with the bank to launch an investigation into the sabotaged ATM, and they determined the trap had been used several times at that location over a few days. Detectives began watching the ATM and saw two men who appeared to be casing the joint. One of the men appeared to be fiddling with the front of the ATM, and after a customer left the vestibule, he went and removed the trap. Police said the suspect tried to get rid of the device when he was confronted by detectives. Police said the 48-year-old Lawrence man was subsequently charged with breaking and entering a depository, larceny from a building, possession of burglarious tools, and conspiracy. His accomplice, a 24-year-old man from Providence, was charged with breaking and entering a depository and conspiracy.

Advertisement

PROBABLY DIDN’T NEED THE MEGAPHONE

At 1:37 a.m. on Feb. 5, Bridgewater police received a call about a large house party in the area of Plymouth Street. Police were told the partygoers were playing loud music and talking through a megaphone. Police responded and placed one person under arrest on charges of keeping a noisy and disorderly house, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.