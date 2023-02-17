Family of 13-year-old Milton girl killed in Aruba boating incident seeks ‘real change’ in safety protocols

On March 23, the day before the Murrays were scheduled to leave Aruba, Cassidy wanted to go tubing, so her father found a company called Fun 4 Every 1 on the beach, according to the interview.

In an interview with GMA’s Gio Benitez , Dave and Linda Murray said they are seeking changes in safety protocols from Aruba’s prime minister and tourism board after their daughter was struck by the boat that was towing her on an inner tube. The seventh grader was brought to shore, where she died.

The family of 13-year-old Cassidy Murray, a Milton girl who was killed last March in a tubing incident while on vacation in Aruba , appeared on “Good Morning America” Thursday to call on island officials to institute new safety protocols.

Advertisement

“Five minutes into the ride, Cassidy got ejected into the water,” Dave Murray said. “It took me at least 30 seconds to get [the boat driver’s] attention by whistling at him and shouting at him.”

Cassidy’s father waved at her in the water — she had her life jacket on and knew the boat was coming back to pick her up, Dave Murray said.

“As he approached Cassidy, just as he got to her, he lost control of the boat. He put it in full throttle,” he said.

When the boat hit Cassidy, the driver “froze” before helping her back to shore, Dave Murray told Benitez.

“The gentleman driving the boat, he had no first aid,” Dave Murray said. “If there was a spotter, we would’ve had an option to slow [the boat] down or he would’ve seen as soon as Cassidy was ejected.”

On shore, two doctors from Massachusetts gave Cassidy medical attention before emergency crews arrived, but to no avail, Benitez said.

The prosecutor’s office in Aruba that is overseeing the case said “there has been no evidence of a criminal offense” and that it “is not involved in the settlement or handling of this accident,” according to the GMA segment.

Advertisement

“You’re going directly to the prime minister, you’re going directly to the tourism board, to try to get real change and make that happen,” Benitez said.

“Yeah,” Linda Murray said. “That’s the only comfort that we can get from this.”

The Murray family is not suing the company but is speaking out in hopes of preventing a similar accident, the couple said.

“My hope is that someone is standing at the edge of the beach and about to step on a boat and says, ‘Wait, remember that interview? Wait, remember what that family said? Maybe we should check for this. Maybe we should ask this question,’” Linda Murray said.

Cassidy’s “beautiful spirit, genuinely kind heart, bright mind, and joyful zest for life will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her,” the Murray family said in a statement last March.

She went to Glover Elementary and Pierce Middle School in Milton before attending Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge, and was a gymnast and ice hockey player.

Her brother, Adam Murray, was in 10th grade at the time of the tragedy.

“She is living her life through me now, and I have to live it to the fullest for the both of us,” Adam said in the interview.

The Murrays could not be reached for comment Friday.

Advertisement

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.