Fatal Plymouth fire caused by smoking materials, ruled accidental

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames engulfing the single-family home. Crews rescued an adult who was taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries, and is expected to survive, the statement said.

William J. Price, 79, died in the Feb. 10 fire at 41 Post N Rail Ave., where a Life Alert notification prompted firefighters to respond at 5:24 a.m., the office said in a statement.

A house fire that killed an elderly man and critically injured a second adult last week was accidentally caused by smoking materials, the state fire marshal’s office said Friday.

Advertisement

Price was rescued from the home, but suffered fatal injuries. Three adults got out of the house on their own. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the fire.

“I again want to express our sorrow to Mr. Price’s family and loved ones,” said Plymouth Fire Chief Neil J. Foley. “This was a tragedy for them and our community.”

Investigators determined that the fire started in a first floor bedroom, based on witness interviews and evidence collected at the scene, according to the statement.

State Police assigned to Ostroskey’s office and the Plymouth district attorney’s office conducted the investigation, along with the town’s police and fire departments.

In Massachusetts, smoking contributes to around 500 structure fires and a dozen fire deaths each year, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, said.

“It’s especially dangerous to smoke in bed or when you’re drowsy,” Ostroskey said, according to the statement. “Be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.”





















Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.