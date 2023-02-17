Firefighter suffers minor injuries while fighting two-alarm house fire in Brockton

The blaze broke out on the second floor of the residence before spreading up to the third, Nardelli said. A photo from the scene shows flames engulfing the home.

At 7:04 a.m., crews were dispatched to the fire at a three-story home at 107 Tribou St., according to Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli.

A firefighter was injured while battling a two-alarm house fire in Brockton Friday, officials said.

Four residents were displaced, and a firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

“He’s already been released, and he’s feeling fine,” Nardelli said.

The blaze was extinguished after about 45 minutes, but firefighters remained on scene for several hours to knock out potential hot spots, he said.

Advertisement

“We’re still not sure of the precise origin,” Nardelli said. “It’s under investigation.”

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.