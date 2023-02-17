Has pollution from the Ohio train derailment floated over to New England?

A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3. Officials released the toxic chemicals into the air a few days later, because the derailed tanker cars were in danger of exploding, the Associated Press reported . Residents in Ohio have complained about finding cars covered in soot, their homes with overpowering odors, and their pets getting sick or dying, according to AP reports.

He said the state environmental agency is monitoring two reports that came in via Twitter, and complaints about “sooty matter on parked cars” in neighboring Connecticut.

PROVIDENCE — Reports of foul-smelling air and brown residue in Rhode Island, which is downwind from Ohio, “may” be from the Ohio train derailment “but we doubt it,” Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management spokesman Michael Healey told the Globe.

The chemicals also spilled into nearby creeks, killing thousands of fish, and eventually made their way into the Ohio River.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced plans to open a medical clinic near East Palestine to evaluate the symptoms of those who are worried about exposure.

Officials in Rhode Island say there are no signs of contaminants in the air and water in the Ocean State.

“Two weeks out, anything from that event is long gone,” Healey told the Globe in an email. “If materials did drift here, it is likely they are no longer present and were in amounts too small to present a health hazard.”

But some Rhode Islanders say they can smell something in the air, and see residue on surfaces after it rained.

“Any word on the strange odor and brown residue being left by this mornings rain in Northern RI,” one Rhode Islander tweeted at the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management on Friday. “I’m by no means a conspiracy theorist but something is definitely not right with the odor.”

“It smells like a swimming pool all over Warwick,” another local man tweeted.

Rhode Island DEM replied that Rhode Island’s air quality has been in the “good” range since the Ohio accident on Feb. 3, and that “Odors observed today are likely from a local source.”

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a press release that it “has a statewide air quality monitoring network in place that monitors the air we breathe and a practice of issuing air quality alerts if we have reason to believe our air quality will be impaired.”

The agency has been tracking air quality since the Ohio train derailment and controlled burn but has not seen any evidence of air quality impacts to Connecticut from the event, based on an analysis of forward wind trajectories from the site of the derailment.

“We are aware of local reports from this morning regarding ‘sooty’ matter on parked cars and have not been able to determine any singular source, such as a forest fire, power plant, or transportation-related emissions, that would cause this,” the press release states. “Mid-level air flows — measured at an altitude of 1,500 feet — over the past day have predominantly followed the I-95 corridor northeasterly into Connecticut.”

Connecticut forecasts “good” air quality Friday related to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), and observed air quality monitors from Washington, D.C., northeasterly through New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, and westerly to Albany, NY, are showing moderate levels of PM2.5.

Friday’s cold front and rainfall are expected to reduce PM2.5 back to “good” levels by later this afternoon.

Connecticut health officials recommended that individuals who are unusually sensitive to PM2.5 should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

