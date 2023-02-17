Healey names state representative Jon Santiago secretary of Veterans’ Services

“Our veterans deserve the absolute highest quality of care, but they are far too often underserved,” Santiago said.

“His public health expertise and military service make him uniquely qualified” for the role, Healey said in a statement.

Governor Maura Healey announced Friday that state representative Dr. Jon Santiago will be the next secretary of Veterans’ Services. In that role, Santiago, a former Army reservist and emergency room doctor, will become a member of Healey’s cabinet and oversee the state’s troubled soldiers’ homes and assistance programs for Massachusetts veterans.

Santiago, 40, will take over the Department of Veterans’ Services just weeks before the agency becomes a full-fledged executive office, with the same status as other cabinet-level agencies, such as Education or Health and Human Services. That change stems from a 2022 law, slated to go into effect next month, that elevates the secretary of Veterans’ Services to a member of the cabinet reporting directly to the governor, rather than to the secretary of Health and Human Services.

He will replace Cheryl Lussier Poppe, an appointee of former Governor Charlie Baker, who has faced questions in recent weeks about conditions at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home.

The 2022 law was a response to a deadly COVID outbreak that killed 76 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in the early months of the pandemic. Healey, then serving as attorney general, brought criminal charges against the home’s superintendent and medical director. A 2021 Spotlight report showed how the politically connected former superintendent, Bennett Walsh, got the job even though he wasn’t qualified and kept it despite grave concerns about his leadership.

After a lengthy investigation into the home’s leadership, the state’s official watchdog, then-Inspector General Glenn A. Kunha, endorsed the legislature’s proposal to elevate the department to a secretariat, saying that the move would “create a clearer chain of command.”

Born in Puerto Rico, Santiago moved to Boston with his family when he was a small child. He was raised in Roxbury before studying at the University of Texas Austin and Yale Medical School. He also spent several stints abroad — in the Dominican Republic with the Peace Corps, in France on a Fulbright Fellowship, and for overseas deployments with the Army. He now lives in the South End.

In 2018, he upset long-time representative Byron Rushing in a Democratic primary before winning the general election to represent a district that includes the South End. For the past four years in the state House of Representatives, he has focused on health-care issues, including sponsoring a bill to provide funding for nursing homes to hire “infection preventionists.”

Healey’s replacement of Poppe, a former colonel in the Massachusetts National Guard, with Santiago comes as new questions are raised about the Chelsea home, which, like the Holyoke home, provides shelter and medical care for military veterans.

On January 3, in the final days of the Baker administration, the state’s current Inspector General, Jeffrey Shapiro, published a scathing letter about the home. Using terms that seemed to echo the Holyoke scandal, he described a “catastrophic failure” of leadership, filthy conditions for residents, and apparent overtime irregularities.

Eight days later, the Globe published a report describing substantial overtime payments to a top executive at the home, who was known as an ally of the home’s then-superintendent, Eric Johnson. Healey fired Johnson the next day.

Last year, Johnson was suspended for four months pending multiple investigations about conditions at the home and allegations against Johnson. In October, Poppe returned Johnson to his leadership role over the strenuous objections of unions representing employees at the home.

In addition to overseeing the two soldiers’ homes, the Department of Veterans’ Services manages aid programs for military veterans and their dependents living in Massachusetts.

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.