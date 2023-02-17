High court upholds Cape Cod man’s first degree murder conviction, refuses to rule on key issue

The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously affirmed the sentence of life without parole that Kelly D. Ridley Jr. is currently serving for the death of Thomas Russell, who was unarmed when he was stabbed nine times in the torso and leg on Oct. 21, 2016.

A Cape Cod man’s first degree murder conviction has been upheld by the state’s highest court which refused to take into account the fact that he was 18 years old when he stabbed the victim to death during a brawl at a Hyannis house party in 2016.

One issue Ridley’s lawyer raised on appeal was his age — he was 18 years old at the time of the murder. Emerging research shows the brain is physically and cognitively different for people between 18 and 20 years old than it is for older adults. Similar research led the SJC and the US Supreme Court to ban life sentences for killers younger than 18 years of age.

The defense asked the SJC to make legal history and expand that concept to Ridley. The SJC said it will address the complex question but in other cases now being reviewed by the justices, not in the Ridley case.

Advertisement

“The defendant argues that, considering his age of eighteen at the time of crimes and the surrounding circumstances, the reasoning [used for juvenile killers] commands a conclusion that his sentence of life without the possibility of parole is unconstitutional,” Justice David A. Lowy wrote.

“He contends that we should make this constitutional determination on the record before us. Because the record in this case does not contain the necessary information for us to ‘come to an informed decision’ on this important constitutional question, we decline to do so,” Lowy wrote.

The SJC earlier this month heard oral arguments from defense lawyers for Jason Robinson and Sheldon Mattis that their sentences of life without parole amount to cruel and unusual punishment. Robinson was 19 at the time of the murder he was convicted of participating in, and Mattis was 18 years old, the Globe has reported.

Advertisement

The court said Ridley may benefit from the way the SJC resolves the issue in regard to young adults.

However, the court also said, its review of the way that Russell died and Ridley’s self-admitted role in ending the man’s life supports the conclusion that Ridley was given a fair trial and that there was ample evidence he acted with “extreme atrocity or cruelty” during the stabbing.

“Based on the evidence that the defendant stabbed the victim — who was unarmed — nine times with a knife, causing his intestines to protrude from his body while he lay on the ground conscious and waiting for medical aid, a finding of extreme atrocity or cruelty was supported,” Lowy wrote. “We conclude that there was no reversible error.”

Ridley is currently incarcerated in MCI-Norfolk, a medium security prison.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.