High-flying drones, unmanned jetpacks, and other odd sightings pilots in New England have reported to the FAA

While officials try to determine what the mysterious arrivals were and where they came from, the unsettling incursions have focused attention on the growing number of high-altitude objects in the sky, often found in commercial airspace.

What on Earth (or perhaps beyond) is going on here?

First a Chinese surveillance balloon, about the size of three buses, drifted across the country. Then the U.S. military shot down three unidentified flying objects in as many days.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the number of unmanned aircraft sightings (UAS) has increased dramatically over the past two years. The FAA documents all sightings that pilots report to air traffic control facilities. If the pilot report can be corroborated with supporting information, such as radar data, it is shared with a task force on sightings that is coordinated by the Department of Defense.

While drones are by far the most frequent high-flyer, sightings in the New England area in recent years include a startling range of airborne objects, from party balloons (seen near Logan Airport in May 2021), fire lanterns (spotted near Castle Island in August 2019), a rocket with a parachute (reported in Lawrence in May 2019), and even jetpacks (an unmanned jetpack was reported by a pilot flying over Pennsylvania in July 2021).

The FAA data provide a glimpse into our increasingly clogged airspace, with unmanned aircraft systems, known in FAA parlance as “UAS,” seen at altitudes upwards of 10,000 feet, and occasionally creating dangerous near-misses with airplanes.

“We receive more than 100 drone-sighting reports each month and want to send out a clear message that operating drones around airplanes, helicopters and airports is dangerous and illegal,” FAA spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said by e-mail. “Unauthorized operators may be subject to stiff fines and criminal charges, including possible jail time.”

There are more than 872,000 registered drones in the United States, 529,000 registered as recreational and 338,000 as commercial, according to the FAA. That number could triple in the next three years, officials said.

“To put this into context, that is more than three times as many registered unmanned aircraft as registered traditional aircraft,” Breitenfeldt said. “By 2026, we forecast that there could be up to 2.66 million commercial and recreational drones and more than 361,000 remote pilots.”

Here are some notable sightings in recent years in New England.

Nov. 20, 2022

BOSTON — While flying at 8,200 feet, a pilot reported a sighting of a “white and silver basketball-sized UAS.”

July 24, 2022

HYANNIS — A pilot flying a Piper plane at 2,300 feet reported a scary encounter with a UAS only 30 feet away. According to the FAA, the pilot took “evasive action to the right” to avoid hitting it.

Aug. 15, 2021

BOSTON — A pilot of an Airbus A320 flying at 8,000 feet reported a silver multirotor drone 500 feet below it.

May 16, 2021

HARTFORD, CONN. — The pilot of an A320 reported a “three-foot quadcopter” drone that was carrying cargo and hovering a half-mile off the right side of the aircraft at 8,500 feet.

July 25, 2020

BOSTON — The pilot of an A320 reported a “UAS from the 2 o’clock position” while flying eastbound at 11,000 feet.

July 14, 2020

MERIDEN, CONN. — While flying northbound at 6,500 feet, a Cessna pilot observed a UAS that came within 200 feet of the aircraft, which “was forced to take evasive action” to avoid a collision.

Nov. 1, 2019

BOSTON — An E190 aircraft flying from JFK Airport to Logan reported a UAS flying 200 feet from the aircraft at an altitude of 9,300 feet. “Pilot could not describe color or size and could only state that it had a light,” the report stated. The pilot said the drone passed 200 feet “directly overhead” and that they planned to file a “Near Midair Collision” report.

Oct. 14, 2019

BOSTON — The pilot of a Pilatus PC-12 saw an orange drone pass about three feet from its right wing. “This occurred at 2,800 feet,” the report read. “Pilot advised drone was orange, large, and moving eastbound.”

Aug. 28, 2019

BOSTON — A pilot of an A321 reported “what they believed to be a UAS” while flying southbound at 14,000 feet. It was described as being “reddish/orange” in color with “lights on either side.”

Aug. 20, 2019

BEDFORD — The pilot of a CL35 observed a “a possible drone 200 feet above them” at 10,000 feet. “It was reported as black with five rotors.”

Aug. 10, 2019

NEW BEDFORD — The pilot of a Cirrus SR22 saw a UAS at 10,500 feet that passed 400 feet above the aircraft. The pilot reported it was red and yellow but was unsure of its size.

May 27, 2019

LAWRENCE — The pilot of a Piper PA24 reported a drone “or rocket with a parachute” at 3,000 feet. “When asked for more information, the pilot reported it appeared to be a two-component device with a parachute attached,” the report said.

Jan. 15, 2019

HYANNIS — A pilot flying northwest at 10,500 feet reported a “fast moving “ UAS 200 feet below. “He mentioned that it was close,” the report said. “The pilot could not give any detail on the UAS because it was moving so quickly.”

July 3, 2018

MADISON, CONN. — The pilot of a Pilatus PC12 observed “something like a UAS” at 15,000 feet that was going “in and out of the clouds.”

Aug. 8, 2017

BOSTON — The flight crew of a regional E190 jet flying at 16,000 feet reported a drone flying less than a mile away at about the same altitude. The square-shaped drone had a dome on top with four motors, the report said.

July 17, 2017

BOSTON — A pilot of an A332 saw a UAS that was approximately the size of a “seat cushion,” pass 100 feet above him in the opposite direction.

June 5, 2017

WESTFIELD/SPRINGFIELD — The pilot of a Gulfstream flying at 16,000 feet reported “a very large diamond-shape drone” flying approximately 1000 feet above.

March 25, 2017

WINDSOR LOCKS, CONN. — A pilot of a B734 reported that a white quadcopter between 18 and 24 inches long “came within a few feet” of the aircraft at 10,000 feet. “It looked rectangular in shape and passed several feet off their right side,” the report said. The pilot believes the UAS was a rotorcraft but the number of rotors is unknown.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.