It’s Providence vs. its colleges and hospitals (again)

The bigger picture: Smiley’s legislative agenda is significantly more focused than the one former mayor Jorge Elorza put forward every year, and he has better relationships with House and Senate leaders than Elorza ever did. But the colleges and hospitals employ some of the most influential lobbyists in Rhode Island, and they have had success in killing similar proposals in the past.

But he is also lobbying state lawmakers to consider legislation that would allow the city to generate more revenue from the colleges and hospitals, including diverting a portion of their payroll tax from the state to the city, and the ability to tax properties that the institutions rent out to commercial tenants like coffee shops and restaurants.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley kicked off negotiations this week with the colleges and hospitals located in the city as he tries to lock in new long-term agreements for direct payments from these large institutions, which are tax-exempt because they are technically nonprofits.

It’s also unclear how much new revenue the city would generate from commercial tenants because the institutions already pay taxes on some of those properties.

Yes, but: The payroll tax proposal (Providence would get 25 percent of payroll taxes for new employees) and the taxing of commercial tenants is a smart way to have some leverage as Smiley negotiates new payment agreements with the colleges and hospitals.

The bright side: Providence is not facing the same financial crisis that former mayor Angel Taveras inherited in 2011, which could mean that negotiations are less likely to play out in public the way they did a decade ago. Still, the city’s annual pension tab continues to rise, and it won’t be long before all the federal COVID-19 money dries up.

Smiley knows that this is likely his best opportunity to reach a deal with the institutions that brings extra revenue to the city’s coffers. It was also one of his top talking points on the campaign trail.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.