In Lowell, fighting hunger with food pantries in the schools

So the Greater Lowell Community Foundation funded a partnership between nonprofit groups Merrimack Valley Food Bank and Catie’s Closet to open food pantries across the Lowell Public Schools district.

Food insecurity became an even greater issue during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Middlesex County, where child food insecurity has been rising, the problem prompted a call to action.

Hunger is a problem that affects low-income households across the country, particularly families with children.

“There’s nothing that touches you more than hearing stories of kids going to bed hungry, so we thought let’s figure this out,” said Jay Linnehan, the foundation’s president and CEO.

Linnehan said one of the goals of the pantries, known as Mill Markets, is to provide students with food they can bring home after school and for the weekends.

The Mill Markets, which opened in September 2021, are now operating in six Lowell schools, with two serving Lowell High.

Mickey Cockrell, CEO and co-founder of Catie’s Closet, which provides clothes, toiletries, and other essentials to students living in poverty, said when she was first approached about the project, she stressed that accessibility of the pantries was an important factor.

“They called me up and asked me for my opinion, and my opinion was that the most effective way to support students is in school because that’s where they are,” Cockrell said.

Deb Callery, executive director at Merrimack Valley Food Bank, said some students are responsible for cooking their own meals, and the food pantries help to provide stability so students can focus in class.

“It’s not a question of what you’re going to eat, but when you’re going to eat,” Callery said. “You need to nourish your body and your mind.”

The food bank tries to supply the pantries with a variety of foods so students can eat what suits their dietary restrictions or cultural traditions, she added.

There can be a stigma with visiting food pantries, Linnehan added, so the organizations also focused on ways to make sure students didn’t feel ashamed if they needed to use one.

“People don’t want to be seen in line for regular food pantries, and this applies to kids too,” Linnehan said.

Roberta Emerson, a program director of the food bank’s Operation Nourish, said students visiting the pantries are promised anonymity, and are only asked to scan the barcodes of foods they are taking, and not their names.

The idea of the in-school food pantries was inspired by a project in 2017 in which a class of refugee and immigrant high school students researched the impact of food insecurity on students, according to Jessica Lander, an English Language Learner social studies teacher at Lowell High.

After determining one of the main sources of youth food insecurity was that food pantries were inaccessible to students because of location and opening times, Lander said the students proposed to create a food pantry inside the school.

After the plan was presented to multiple organizations, including the food bank, the first Mill Market was installed.

Lowell High Assistant Principal Deidre Haley said school administrators and faculty were very supportive of the project and “all wanted to know how they could help.”

There are now seven Mill Markets in schools across Lowell, with plans to open an eighth, according to Jennifer Aradhya, the community foundation’s vice president of marketing, programs & strategy.

“To see it have a ripple effect in the school system is so powerful,” said Lander, “and speaks to the leadership of these young people.”

Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.