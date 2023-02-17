Man arrested for alleged drug trafficking in downtown Boston

A Charlestown man who police spotted trying to break a handicap parking sign was arrested after he allegedly threw a bag containing 216 grams of fentanyl to the ground while trying to run from officers, the department said Friday.

William Schofield, 26, is facing charges of trafficking a class A substance, resisting arrest, and vandalism, police said in a statement.

Officers were flagged down in the area of 149 Fulton St. at 10:23 p.m. Thursday and allegedly saw Schofield trying to break the sign, the statement said.