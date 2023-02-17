Man arrested for alleged drug trafficking in downtown Boston

A Charlestown man who police spotted trying to break a handicap parking sign was arrested after he allegedly threw a bag containing 216 grams of fentanyl to the ground while trying to run from officers, the department said Friday.
William Schofield, 26, is facing charges of trafficking a class A substance, resisting arrest, and vandalism, police said in a statement.
Officers were flagged down in the area of 149 Fulton St. at 10:23 p.m. Thursday and allegedly saw Schofield trying to break the sign, the statement said.
The officers approached Schofield and attempted to speak with him, but he threw the bag on the ground and fled, police said.
“After a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to place the suspect into handcuffs,” police said.“Officers later determined the drugs to be about approximately 216 grams of Fentanyl.”
Schofield is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, police said.
