Man held without bail for allegedly killing 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence

“Today is one small step in the journey of justice in this case and for the Lawrence family,” Hayden told reporters outside the courthouse. “We can only trust and hope and pray that today’s events may have provided some measure of solace and comfort and understanding for the family.”

Csean Skerritt, 34, was held without bail at his arraignment in Dorchester Municipal Court on murder and weapons charges in connection with the fatal shooting.

A Dorchester man with a lengthy criminal history was ordered held without bail Friday for allegedly killing 13-year-old Tyler J. Lawrence in Mattapan on Jan. 29, as Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden called the accused shooter an “evil man” whose motive in taking the life of a child he didn’t know may never be determined.

Hayden said Friday that there’s “no connection” between Skerritt and Lawrence, who lived in Norwood and was visiting his grandparents in Mattapan on the day he was killed.

“We don’t know what the motive is,” Hayden said. “I can’t, for the love of God, cannot imagine what would allow a 34-year-old man with evil intent to decide to shoot a 13-year-old boy five times at 11:30 on a Sunday morning, steps away from churches. I don’t know. We may never know. And it doesn’t matter. We spend too much time worrying about who did what and why. What we need to worry about is the heinous act that was committed by this evil man. We’re going to hold him accountable for that. We’re going to do everything we can to hold him accountable for that.”

Hayden described Lawrence as a young boy who had a joyful presence.

“He was peace, he was light, and he was joy to all those around him,” Hayden said. “And he was taken away from us far too soon, walking on an early Sunday morning just listening to music, doing nothing wrong, and absolutely nothing to deserve the horrible act that was committed against him, against his family, and against our communities.”

Lawrence was shot while walking on Babson Street around 11:30 a.m., about 10 minutes after he left his grandparents’ house, relatives have told the Globe. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In court Friday, Assistant District Attorney Julie Higgins described Lawrence’s final moments. Surveillance cameras captured video, she said, of the teenager “just walking by himself, listening to music.” Higgins said evidence “has revealed so far, there is no connection between [Skerritt] and Tyler Lawrence.”

At about 11:30 a.m. on the day of the killing, Shotspotter alerted police of “multiple shots” fired between Blue Hill Avenue and the intersection of Babson and Fremont streets in Mattapan, Higgins said. Five shots were fired in “less than two seconds,” she said, and police began fielding 911 calls from eyewitnesses in the area.

Video evidence and accounts from eyewitnesses indicate Skerritt and his vehicle were in that part of Mattapan at the same time, Higgins said. On Fremont Street, a short distance from the intersection, she said, Skerritt’s vehicle was observed pulling over to the side of the road. Skerritt then got out of the vehicle, and was captured on video walking down Fremont Street toward Babson Street, Higgins said.

Skerritt spotted Lawrence near the intersection, she said.

”The defendant crosses over to the other side and the defendant then approaches Tyler. Moments later the fatal shots are fired,” Higgins said. “And the defendant is then captured on video running from that intersection with an object in his hand consistent to a firearm.”

The first police officers to arrive at the shooting scene found Lawrence “unresponsive, on the ground” at the intersection of Babson and Fremont streets, where he was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, among other injuries, Higgins said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Police found five shell casings near Lawrence’s body, which were “consistent with being fired from the same firearm.

”Tyler, again, was 13 years, one month, and 26 days old,” Higgins said in court.

Skerritt’s criminal history includes multiple convictions of assault, according to court records. In 2008, he was convicted in Plymouth District Court of assault and battery on a public employee and was convicted of the same crime in Boston Municipal Court in 2011.

Skerritt also pleaded guilty in 2011 in Suffolk Superior Court to charges of carrying a firearm without a license and received a three-year state prison sentence.

In November 2017, a Suffolk Superior Court jury found Skerritt not guilty of first-degree murder and gun-related charges in the 2014 slaying of Julien Printemps in Dorchester.

At the time, police alleged that Skerritt and Printemps, who according to court documents were “affiliated with rival groups,” had exchanged words in a parking lot before shots were fired. Police said Printemps tried to drive away on Dorchester Avenue before he was fatally shot.

Skerritt was released from prison in November 2013 and was on probation at the time of Printemps’s murder.

Asked Friday about the 2017 acquittal, Hayden said, “I don’t know all the details and circumstances surrounding the other case. I do know that he was acquitted of an earlier homicide.”

Skerritt was arrested Feb. 5 on a separate federal charge of distribution of 40 or more grams of fentanyl, court records show. He did not enter a plea during his initial court appearance the following day, when he was remanded to federal custody.

The federal case, which officials say is unrelated to Lawrence’s murder, remains pending in US District Court in Boston.

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed.

