New England skiing is a magical use of time and money

I don’t want to rehash that long, stressful incident known as “packing.” I’m sure there’s a perfectly good explanation for why the skis were in the basement, where I’d put them, and the ski boots were in the neighbor’s yard. What matters is that it’s over, and now we can begin the magic that is a New England ski trip, a not-at-all-overrated way to spend your time and money.

Before we get in the car to go skiing, I like to say, “You kids ready to rock and roll?” This helps remind my children that I’m a cool dad, but the real goal is to soften the tone a bit after all the yelling I’ve been doing.

Let’s just get the money thing out of the way. Yes, a lift ticket costs more than dental school. Sure, there are cheaper hobbies to introduce your children to, such as yachting. But it is so worth it for those moments when you get off the chairlift at the top of a mountain, soak in the panoramic view of the surrounding range, and feel your soul whisper, “Look at all those magnificent condos.”

I’m skipping ahead, for part of the magic of a ski trip is the journey itself. I live on the North Shore, so this means I’ve got a haul to get to the White Mountains of New Hampshire, or the Green Mountains of Vermont, or the Technically Hills of the Berkshires. But if there’s anything kids love, it’s a long car ride, especially one that leaves early in the morning, as early as my screaming can accomplish.

That’s because every New England skier knows you need to chase “first chair.” This is when you’re the first one on the chairlift and the first one down the mountain and get to carve elegant S-turns into fresh snow that’s been machine-made overnight and smoothed to perfection.

I’ve never actually made first chair. I’m not sure it even exists, for any time I’ve been close I’ve run into traffic in the mountain valley. Which is not moving. Why is it not moving? OK, it’s finally moving. Stopped again. Hold on, I think this guy works here because he’s wearing dirty Kinco gloves and is clearly high. He’s signaling us to turn around and park in lot Z, which is by the rest area back on the highway. At least we’re out of the car, and it will be a pleasant walk back to the mountain once we get our ski boots on.

Eventually, we make it to a lift line. If you are unfamiliar with skiing, this is the place where you stand for two hours, the only thing keeping you sane being the superiority you feel over the snowboarders who must do that awkward one-legged hop to move an inch. Eventually you make it to the top of the mountain, where you stare at a huge map of the resort and argue over which trail to take because this is probably your last run before sunset.

Then comes the moment you’ve been waiting for. You push off on your poles, feel the momentum grab you, and just like that you are skiing, that mystical combination of gravity and glide that forces out an involuntary shout of “Whee!” But since this is New England, and since you missed “first chair,” the little bit of snow they were able to make overnight is now long gone, which means that brief moment of “Whee” is now quickly followed by an involuntary shout: “Oh my God it’s all ice I’m going to die.”

Ski resort marketing teams battle something called the “backyard effect,” which is the fact that urban and suburbanites think that because there is no snow in their yards, there is no snow in the mountains. The reason people think this is true is because it is true, at least now that New England winter has rebranded itself as April.

You stop on a tiny patch of snow to plot how you can safely descend the glacier to another patch of snow a quarter-mile away when you feel something slam into the back of your leg. Oh, hey there, little fella. I didn’t see you there traveling Mach One for my knees. Sure, you can have my ACL. Say hello to your Montessori teacher for me.

Despite the odds, you make it to the bottom of the mountain with the other ACL still attached, just in time for your children to announce they are hungry. That means it’s time to head to the lodge, which is a French term for “cafeteria with a fireplace.” It is here that you will find such beloved alpine traditions as bags blocking every available seat and $38 chicken fingers.

There is nothing quite like sitting in front of a roaring fire wearing every layer you own, so soon the kids are stripping down as you start yelling at them to suit back up for “one more run” while mumbling something about “getting your money’s worth” because you have started doing math in your head, which no skier should ever do.

You manage to yell everyone to the lift line one last time, and because it’s later in the day the line takes only 90 minutes. By the time you make it to the top, you can see the lines forming down below for après-ski (French for “beer that costs three times the airport price, but with loud live music so you can’t hear anything”).

Thankfully, that means the mountain has cleared out and you get those rare moments to make a big proper turn, a carve that puts a smile on your face as you remember once again that you aren’t 100 percent sure what the poles are for.

And it was all worth it, you tell yourself. It was all worth it.

But next time, we’re getting here for first chair.

