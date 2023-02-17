New Providence Police Chief Perez names Lanni deputy chief

PROVIDENCE — He didn’t get the chief’s job, but Providence Police Major Kevin Lanni is getting a promotion.

New Chief Colonel Oscar Perez on Friday named Lanni as his deputy chief, the No. 2 post in the department.

“I have had the privilege of working with Commander Lanni for the majority of our careers,” Perez said in a statement. “I can say from firsthand experience that Kevin Lanni encompasses the utmost professionalism and law enforcement experience that surrounds the role of deputy chief of the Providence Police Department. He is a proven leader that has worked within the various areas of the department, as well as the community, and I look forward to moving the department forward together.”