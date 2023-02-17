New Providence Police Chief Perez names Lanni deputy chief

PROVIDENCE — He didn’t get the chief’s job, but Providence Police Major Kevin Lanni is getting a promotion.
New Chief Colonel Oscar Perez on Friday named Lanni as his deputy chief, the No. 2 post in the department.
“I have had the privilege of working with Commander Lanni for the majority of our careers,” Perez said in a statement. “I can say from firsthand experience that Kevin Lanni encompasses the utmost professionalism and law enforcement experience that surrounds the role of deputy chief of the Providence Police Department. He is a proven leader that has worked within the various areas of the department, as well as the community, and I look forward to moving the department forward together.”
Lanni joined the department in 1997, and was promoted to major last year. He previously led the narcotics bureau and was director of training for the police academy. Mayor Brett Smiley named him as one of three finalists for the chief’s position that ultimately went to Perez.
“Kevin Lanni is an incredible leader with decades of experience serving within our community, which is why I am excited to work with him in his new capacity as commander,” Smiley said. “Under the leadership of Colonel Perez and Commander Lanni, I am confident that we will continue moving forward to achieve our goals of strengthening and improving public safety while also tackling the quality-of-life issues that are a disruption to our thriving city.”
Major David Lapatin, the other finalist for police, will remain in charge of the investigative division.
