A princess ball, virtual reality gaming, and a paranormal psychic fair

Ever dreamed of becoming a princess? Dream Parties is hosting an Enchanted Princess Ball Feb. 19 at Peabody’s Boston Marriott at 8A Centennial Drive. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., children ages 3 to 7 years old will learn ballroom dance moves, play princess-themed games, and join a storytime sing along. General admission is $25 and VIP tickets cost $40. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com .

Celebrate Black History Month by joining Opera on Tap from 12 to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Somerville’s The Burren, 247 Elm St., for brunch and a deep dive into the stories of Black musicians and composers. The celebration will feature community members in the classical music industry who will discuss what goes on behind the curtains in the opera genre and pay homage to artists throughout history. Although tickets are free, donations from $10 to $20 are encouraged. Go to eventbrite.com for more information.

Join Mr. Vinny from the Toe Jam Puppet Band at Boxford Town Library, 7A Spofford Road, for an interactive shadow puppet show Feb. 23 starting at 3 p.m. Recommended for children ages 3 to 9, the show will feature stories such as “The 12 Lil’ Pigs and the Big Bad Pineapple” and shadow puppet games. To register, go to eventkeeper.com.

Mansfield Public Library is opening after hours on Feb. 24 for a virtual reality gaming event. Local game lounge OneUp will bring different video game consoles that people can play with, including the Playstation, XBOX, Nintendo Switch, and an Oculus Quest. The event, at 255 Hope St., is for ages 10 and over, and those under the age of 12 must have a parent or guardian with them. To register, go to mansfieldlibraryma.com.

Fans of the paranormal can get their fill at Tarot Goddess’s Psychic Fair Feb. 26 in Danvers. The bizarre bazaar will run from 12 to 5 p.m. and include mediums, tarot, healers, paranormal specialists, reiki practitioners, crystal dealers and other vendors selling oddities. Held in the DoubleTree by Hilton located at 50 Ferncroft Road, general admission to the haunted hotel is $8.99 and spooky costumes are encouraged. To buy tickets, go to eventbrite.com

