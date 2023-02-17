Residents urged to stay indoors, keep windows closed after fire at Clean Harbors facility in Braintree Thursday

A state hazmat team responded to monitor air quality for potential hazards while Braintree firefighters battled the two-alarm fire, Wark said.

The fire at the facility, located at 1 Hill Ave., involved several trailers parked on the property and was first reported just before 10 p.m., according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services.

A fire broke out a Clean Harbors facility in Braintree Thursday night, during which town officials urged residents in the area to stay inside and keep their windows closed.

“Due to an active fire at the Clean Harbors site, located at 1 Hill Ave., we are asking residents in the area to stay in their homes and keep the windows closed,” town officials wrote on Facebook. “The Braintree Fire Department , Hazmat Teams and other public safety agencies are on scene and actively addressing the situation.”

By 1 a.m. Friday the fire had been extinguished, and there were no reports of any injuries, officials wrote.

“Officials on scene at clean harbors have reported that the fire has been extinguished and the immediate threat has been resolved,” town officials wrote on Facebook at 1:09 a.m. Friday. “There are no known injuries at this time.”

Clean Harbor officials are expected to make a statement Friday, officials said.

Wark said the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





