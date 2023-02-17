R.I. GOP leaders agree to drop lawsuit over committee that controls Assembly spending, hiring

Filippi, a Block Island Republican, decided not to seek reelection last year, and Representative Michael W. Chippendale, a Foster Republican, succeeded him as House minority leader.

And House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, has agreed to begin holding quarterly public meetings of the Joint Committee on Legislative Services, which hasn’t met in more than a decade.

PROVIDENCE — Former House Republican leader Blake A. Filippi has agreed to drop his lawsuit challenging the obscure committee that controls General Assembly spending and hiring.

On Friday morning, Filippi and Chippendale filed a dismissal stipulation in state Superior Court, saying they “hereby dismiss all claims set forth in the original complaint and any amendment thereto, including the second amended complaint, with prejudice.”

Filippi filed the suit in 2020 when the House speaker was Nicholas A. Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat. The lawsuit focused on an audit that Mattiello initiated of the Rhode Island Convention Center.

Filippi claimed Mattiello violated a law by launching the audit without a vote by the five-member JCLS, which consists of legislative leaders in the House and Senate. Filippi argued that the JCLS had not delegated its authority to Mattiello.

Shekarchi, who succeeded Mattiello and is now chairman of the Joint Committee on Legislative Services, had pledged to hold public meetings of the committee when he was nominated as speaker by House Democrats in November 2020. But on the advice of counsel, he said he held off on that plan while the unusual lawsuit was pending.

Now, Shekarchi said he is planning to reconvene the committee, which is still controlled by Democrats. “I look forward to the commencement of the work of the committee with the common goal of efficient management of the General Assembly on behalf of every Rhode Island taxpayer,” he said.

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat on the committee, said, “The Senate has long held that the Joint Committee on Legislative Services should meet on a regular basis and vote on matters before us. Now that the suit is behind us, I expect that regular meetings of the committee will commence.”

Chippendale, the House GOP leader, said, “As we move forward with transparency in this process, Rhode Islanders can be assured that the day-to-day operations of the General Assembly will be executed responsibly and in a public forum.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.