State Police helicopter helps rescue missing man on edge of river in Medford

State Police assisted in locating a missing and possibly suicidal man Feb. 10 in Medford with an Air Wing unit, officials said Thursday.
Medford police notified troopers that night that a “potentially suicidal person” was missing, according to statement from State Police on Facebook. A State Police Air Wing helicopter responded from Westover Air Base, official said.
Footage posted on social media by State Police shows the moment the aerial crew located the man’s heat signature below a bridge.
“Once on station, the flight crew located the missing man under Revere Beach Parkway (Route 16), at the edge of the water of the Malden River, and directed ground units to his location,” the statement said.
Once located, officers approached the “young adult” and walked him to an awaiting ambulance, State Police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.
“Thank you to our partners at Massachusetts State Police for their assistance on this call and great job by our officers who worked tirelessly to find this individual,” Medford police said on Facebook. “Amazing teamwork that resulted in getting this person the help that they needed.”
