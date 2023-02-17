State Police helicopter helps rescue missing man on edge of river in Medford

State Police assisted in locating a missing and possibly suicidal man Feb. 10 in Medford with an Air Wing unit, officials said Thursday.

Medford police notified troopers that night that a “potentially suicidal person” was missing, according to statement from State Police on Facebook. A State Police Air Wing helicopter responded from Westover Air Base, official said.

Footage posted on social media by State Police shows the moment the aerial crew located the man’s heat signature below a bridge.