Swastika allegedly drawn on car of Jewish high school student in Dover

“Our hearts and our resolve go out to the student who had to suffer this assault on their sense of safety, identity, and belonging — and to all members of our community who live with the risks that antisemitism represents,” Superintendent Beth McCoy wrote in the statement, which she provided to the Globe.

A swastika was “drawn,” in dirt, on a Jewish student’s car parked at the Dover-Sherborn High School last week, the school district said in a letter to the school community on Thursday.

The incident is under investigation. Dover police and the Anti-Defamation League of New England have been notified, McCoy said.

Dover police declined to comment on Friday evening.

Several steps are underway to help students process the “horrible event,” McCoy said.

Students at the high school are organizing and leading an assembly, McCoy wrote in the statement. The district is taking measures to promote learning and healing from this incident, the statement said, including training educators on proactively addressing bias and bullying, and collaborating with the ADL via staff trainings and student leadership programs.

The school district denounces antisemitism in any form, McCoy wrote, and is committed to keeping students safe from harm.

“We will do everything we can to determine the source of this attack and to hold the individual(s) accountable,” she wrote. “Should new information emerge about this situation we will share what we can within the constraints of investigative protocols and student privacy rights.”

