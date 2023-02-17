After a warm week, this weekend will feel cold in New England

Friday afternoon, colder air will work into the region. In the graphic below, see that temperatures will go from the 50s to the 20s this evening. There may even be some snow showers across Southeastern Massachusetts as colder air rushes in.

We saw temperatures across parts of Rhode Island and Connecticut over 70 degrees Thursday. And even with cloud cover, the highs Friday will end up in the upper 50s and lower 60s. There may be new records for the day in a few towns.

Across southern New England, the past few days have featured incredibly mild air for this time of year. With no snow cover and warm ground, it’s even easier for the February sun to heat the landscape.

Colder temperatures arrive from the north Friday afternoon dropping temperatures into the 20s. WeatherBELL

When you get up on Saturday, the skies will be bright, and the air will be much drier. It will feel crisp and more like February. The ground will be frozen again, but not very deep. Temperatures in the afternoon will only reach near 40 degrees.

It turns milder again by Sunday, with a blend of clouds and some sunshine. Temperature readings will reach the upper 40s to near 50.

Highs Saturday will be much colder, staying the 30s to near 40 in the afternoon. NOAA

It will be relatively mild for at least the first half of next week, with temperatures well above average.

The final week of February is likely to provide colder air and seasonal temperatures. However, I still don’t see any definitive pattern that would bring snow.

There is still decent, although not super deep snow cover, in northern New England. For those of you headed to ski vacations this coming week, it will at least look more like winter across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Snowcover is deepest across Maine and parts of northern New England NOAA

The winter so far has been one of the warmest on record. Our average temperature as of February 16 is running the third warmest for climatological winter. Notice the top 5 warmest, December 1 to this point, in winter have all occurred quite recently.

The top warmest years for this point in climatological winter are quite recent. NOAA

Our snowfall at this point in the season is also running very low. If it never snowed another inch the rest of the winter, it would end up being our least snowy season ever. I’m not saying that is going to happen, but it’s not a zero-chance possibility.

The red line represents snowfall up to this point in winter compared to total snowfall for other years. IEM/NOAA Data

The outlook for March, which was recently issued, keeps temperatures near average — and this would at least give us a fighting chance of some snow before true spring arrives.

NOAA’s outlook for March has no clear signal of above or below average temperatures here in the southern New England. This typically means fairly average temperatures. NOAA



