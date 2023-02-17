Free community college must focus on retention, not just admission

“Financial aid is incredibly important, and there needs to be a system of support in place for adults as well,” said Jessica Gibson, senior director of adult learner initiatives at the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

As Healey and lawmakers develop and debate the program, though, it cannot be just about getting adults through the classroom doors. Any program must also address the challenges of keeping students enrolled. That is one of the primary lessons learned from Reconnect programs in Tennessee and Michigan, which the Massachusetts proposal is modeled after.

Governor Maura Healey is proposing a program called MassReconnect, which would offer free community college to adults over 25 who lack a college degree. If successful, the program would help not just residents but also employers who face shortages of trained workers.

Advertisement

Tennessee created the original Reconnect program in 2018, followed by Michigan in 2020.

A 2020 annual report on Tennessee Reconnect found that of 18,217 students who enrolled in the program’s first year, 7,124 dropped out after a year without obtaining an associate degree or a technical program certificate.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Michigan has not yet released retention data for Reconnect students, but concerns about student retention at community colleges overall spurred lawmakers to pass a bill in December requiring community colleges to report completion rates for Reconnect students and meet annual goals for improving retention. Michigan is also creating a $9.2 million Center for Adult College Success to focus on improving adult college completion.

There are ways Massachusetts can avoid similar pitfalls.

First, avoid unnecessary bureaucracy. Initially, Tennessee required students to fill out an application annually. Between fall 2018 and summer 2020, more than 2,000 students lost eligibility because they failed to refile an application, according to 123-page evaluation of Tennessee Reconnect released in February 2022 by that state’s comptroller. Community college administrators, in a survey cited in that report, said many students were not aware they needed to reapply. Tennessee later dropped that requirement.

Advertisement

Second, consider all costs. While Tennessee’s Reconnect pays for tuition and mandatory fees, it does not cover books, course fees, or supplies, which average around $400 per semester. According to the comptroller’s report, 69 percent of Reconnect students identified finances as a challenge their first year.

Michigan last year launched a grant program through which Reconnect students can get up to $550 per academic year to help them with costs like books, child care, food, or Internet access.

“The biggest reason students ‘stop out’ is financial,” said Brandy Johnson, president of the Michigan Community College Association. “For a lot of students, free tuition is delightful, but it’s meaningless if you can’t afford to live, if you have no source of income to pay basic bills.”

Having transparency up front about expected costs could help students budget. Schools and policy makers should also consider what additional resources are available to help the neediest students. Healey’s vision is for MassReconnect to cover fees and books, in addition to tuition.

Third, and perhaps most important, consider both the academic and nonacademic needs of adult students. Among Tennessee applicants, about one-third of Reconnect students cited family and work demands as educational challenges, and 12 percent cited a lack of academic preparation. A survey of community college financial aid officers and academic officials said the biggest reasons students cited for dropping out, other than cost, were a lack of technology proficiency and missing classes due to work or family obligations.

Advertisement

The schools that awarded the highest percentages of degrees to Tennessee Reconnect students had services tailored to adults, like advisers dedicated to helping Reconnect students select classes and comply with program requirements. These schools offered benefits like on-site evening child care, evening advising and testing, an adult student peer support program, and an office to help students with nonacademic needs like finding housing or applying for public benefits.

Nate Mackinnon, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges, said local colleges already offer wraparound services, including through a state grant program, the Community College SUCCESS Fund, aimed at helping low-income students, minorities, and other populations with low graduation rates.

The Massachusetts Board of Higher Education has proposed giving additional aid to public colleges for each low-income student they serve to help schools provide wraparound services. “We don’t just want more students to start, we want more students to graduate,” said Board of Higher Education chairman Chris Gabrieli.

Healey is expected to propose a grant program similar to the SUCCESS fund as part of her Reconnect proposal. Consideration of these types of additional resources needs to be part of the discussion.

If successful, MassReconnect could help address worker shortages. Tennessee’s review concluded that more Reconnect students received credentials in “high-need” professions like health care than their peers, and they were more likely to receive a “workforce ready” degree that prepared them to immediately enter a profession.

Advertisement

In progressive Massachusetts, there is likely to be some debate about whether Healey’s proposal goes far enough. Senate President Karen Spilka has proposed free community college for all.

There are reasons to start simply — primarily cost. Under Reconnect programs, students are required to apply for federal financial aid, and the state covers any remaining tuition and fees. Federal rules require students under 24 to report their parents’ income on financial aid applications so their expected family contributions are usually higher, increasing costs if the state makes these payments. Older students are also likely to be working, so they may earn too much to be eligible for federal financial aid but lack extra income to pay for school.

Free community college tuition for all also raises questions about whether it is right from an educational and equity perspective to incentivize lower-income students to attend community college rather than four-year universities. The policy makes more sense for older students, who already make up a large share of the community college population, since community colleges are cheaper and offer more workforce-focused certificate programs.

Gabrieli said MassReconnect is estimated to cost around $9 million a year. Mackinnon called Reconnect “the right way of putting our foot into the water of free community college on a broader scale.”

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.