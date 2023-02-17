Warren and Markey urge DPU to stop holding up communities’ attempts to cut utility bills and emissions

In a Thursday letter , the representatives urged the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities to greenlight cities’ and towns’ proposals to create community choice aggregation programs — plans that could lead to “cheaper and more sustainable” energy for residents and businesses, the senators say.

Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey are calling on the state to quickly approve communities’ attempts to tackle the joint crises of soaring electricity rates and climate change , weighing in on an issue that’s long frustrated clean energy advocates and municipal officials .

More than 30 communities have waited for nearly two years — and even longer, in some cases — for regulators’ rubber stamp of approval for such plans, they noted, asking the question: What’s the hold up?

“Unaffordable energy costs, especially during the winter months, jeopardize public health and safety to a severity that we cannot ignore,” the letter to DPU Acting Chair Cecile M. Fraser reads, citing previous Globe reporting on the issue.

Community choice aggregation allows state municipalities to pool homes and businesses together to directly purchase energy from power suppliers, rather than relying on investor-owned utilities such as Eversource and National Grid. The program has been in place in Massachusetts since 1997, and is already used by 160 communities across Massachusetts, serving 54 percent of the state.

A 2022 analysis from climate advocacy group Green Energy Consumers Alliance found the plans are helping lower residents’ utility bills while aggressively driving demand for clean power in the state. And there is tremendous potential for growth, the report said.

But municipalities are required to have the DPU review all new or updated aggregation plans, and the agency has “dragged its feet” on that process, the senators wrote.

“These systemic delays in the approval process are extremely concerning and don’t align with the DPU’s stated mission to provide affordable energy,” Warren said in an emailed statement to the Globe. “It is essential that the department use every available tool to reduce electricity cost increases for Massachusetts families without delay.”

DPU was not immediately available to provide the number of communities who are currently waiting to have their aggregation plans approved.

The agency says it will look into the senators’ concerns.

“The Department of Public Utilities is reviewing the letter and will continue our communication with the senators about their concerns,” Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs spokeswoman Danielle Burney said in an email on Friday.

It’s not the first time the DPU has heard complaints about these delays. In September, public officials from Scituate, Cohasset, Uxbridge, and Westwood — all of which filed community choice aggregation proposals back in February 2020 — sent a blistering letter to the agency. Deliberations with the agency took as long as 930 days, 790 of which were spent waiting for the DPU to respond to them, the officials said.

Almost three years after their initial filing, DPU provided approvals for the four municipalities in late 2022. But other municipalities are still waiting, such as Quincy, Chelsea, and Beverly, which first submitted plans to DPU in January, February, and March of 2021, respectively. Officials from each town followed up, raising the alarm about residents struggling to afford electricity and urging regulators to approve their plans. Each proposal is still pending.

With the change of state administration, Warren and Markey’s Thursday letter says, DPU has an opportunity to end this “troubling pattern.”

“We request additional information regarding the Department’s procedures for reviewing and approving municipal aggregation plans and also urge the Department and its new leadership to approve pending municipal aggregation plans in a timely manner,” the senators write.

The delays are particularly “alarming,” the letter says, in light of DPU’s role in approving utilities’ rate hikes. In September 2022, the agency took just four days to approve National Grid’s request to nearly triple its electricity prices, despite advocates’ requests to extend the review period in light of reports noting that wholesale gas prices were plummeting. In addition to urging DPU to quickly expedite their approval of pending aggregation plans, the senators encourage the agency to “consider clawing back” the increase.

The senators’ letter also requests an explanation for the aggregation approval delays and the rate hike approval, and asks regulators to provide details by Feb. 28.

