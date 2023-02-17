fb-pixel Skip to main content
HS boys' basketball: Andover 70, Lawrence 51

Brimming with confidence, Andover boys’ basketball pulls upset of top-ranked Lawrence in Merrimack Valley Conference stunner

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated February 17, 2023, 56 minutes ago

After a 20-point loss to North Andover on Jan. 24, Andover boys’ basketball plummeted to a 5-7 record.

The past three weeks, the Golden Warriors have caught fire, winning five in a row.

Andover bested top-ranked Lawrence, 70-51, in a Merrimack Valley Conference upset victory behind 24 points from senior Ryan MacLellan, 19 of which were scored in the first half. Freshman Luka Palermo added 19 points.

“It was a great team effort,” said Andover coach Dave Fazio. “Since we won against Central Catholic, we gained a lot of confidence. The kids really buy in once the confidence is there.”

A squad synonymous with defensive effort and intensity, the Golden Warriors mitigated the frantic pressure of the Lancers (19-2). A balanced scoring effort complimented the high-octane defensive stops for the Golden Warriors (10-7).

“Every time we needed a big shot, we made one,” said Fazio. “At the other end, we played really well. When those shots are falling offensively, the defense gets better.”

Flush with confidence after a signature win over league rival No. 9 Central Catholic on Feb. 3, the Golden Warriors are firing on all cylinders. After facing a schedule flush with top teams, Fazio has his squad peaking at the right time.

“At the end of the day, you play 20 games,” said Fazio. “You’re not judged on a Christmas tournament or what you did at the beginning of the season. They kept working – you talk about culture, kids working hard –– they’re really great kids.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

