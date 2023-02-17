Brimming with confidence, Andover boys’ basketball pulls upset of top-ranked Lawrence in Merrimack Valley Conference stunner

Andover bested top-ranked Lawrence, 70-51, in a Merrimack Valley Conference upset victory behind 24 points from senior Ryan MacLellan, 19 of which were scored in the first half. Freshman Luka Palermo added 19 points.

The past three weeks, the Golden Warriors have caught fire, winning five in a row.

After a 20-point loss to North Andover on Jan. 24, Andover boys’ basketball plummeted to a 5-7 record.

“It was a great team effort,” said Andover coach Dave Fazio. “Since we won against Central Catholic, we gained a lot of confidence. The kids really buy in once the confidence is there.”

A squad synonymous with defensive effort and intensity, the Golden Warriors mitigated the frantic pressure of the Lancers (19-2). A balanced scoring effort complimented the high-octane defensive stops for the Golden Warriors (10-7).

“Every time we needed a big shot, we made one,” said Fazio. “At the other end, we played really well. When those shots are falling offensively, the defense gets better.”

Flush with confidence after a signature win over league rival No. 9 Central Catholic on Feb. 3, the Golden Warriors are firing on all cylinders. After facing a schedule flush with top teams, Fazio has his squad peaking at the right time.

“At the end of the day, you play 20 games,” said Fazio. “You’re not judged on a Christmas tournament or what you did at the beginning of the season. They kept working – you talk about culture, kids working hard –– they’re really great kids.”

