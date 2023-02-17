Carles Gil expects Revolution to learn from and bounce back from season of adversity

“Every year is different,” Gil said before the Revolution departed for preseason training in Florida. “We had a good team last year but things went bad on the field. It was a year of frustration for everyone.

Things did not go nearly that badly for Gil and the Revolution last season. But after failing to make the playoffs, Gil expects the Revolution to become a contender once their season opens with a visit to Charlotte Feb. 25.

Carles Gil expected to have a long and and prosperous stay in the Premier League when he arrived at Aston Villa in 2015. But timing was not on Gil’s side, and he departed after a disastrous season in which the Villans were relegated after winning only three games.

Advertisement

“But I think you learn from that. This year is different and we’re starting from absolute zero. And we have the chance to do good things and have a competitive team and a winning team.”

Gil’s impact on the Revolution has been dramatic since his debut, when he scored in a 1-1 tie at Dallas on opening day 2019. That season, the Revolution rallied under the coaching of Bruce Arena to break a three-year playoff drought. The next year, Gil led the Revolution to the Eastern Conference final, and in 2021 he was named league MVP as they set a record for points in a season.

The Revolution struggled to a 10-12-12 record last season.

“Last year we had a lot of difficulties,” said Gil, who prefers doing interviews in Spanish. “Bueno, this league is different every year and every team is trying to get better and hopefully we can show we’re as good as we were in 2021.

“It is practically impossible to beat the record for points but obviously we have the possibility to return to being a winning team.”

Advertisement

Gil, 30, has been Revolution captain since 2019, setting standards with consistently spectacular performances in midfield. His creativity keeps the Revolution on the offensive, his sophisticated technique leaving opponents scrambling. Even referees, not used to dealing with such precise play, have difficulty keeping up with Gil, who has earned 278 free kicks in four MLS seasons, and doubtless could have had more.

Non-calls often left Gil frustrated during his first season with the Revolution, when he was cautioned six times, always for dissent, expressed in exquisitely accented Spanish. Gil’s English has improved, as has his patience with referees; over the last three seasons, they have whistled Gil for 16 infractions and issued him six cautions.

The talented Gil is a handful for defenders to contain. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Gil has 26 goals and 48 assists in 109 games in all competitions, also creating an outlandish number of scoring opportunities teammates have failed to finish.

Not many players in MLS history have been able to match Gil for pure skill. His style of play developed at Valencia CF, following the path of talents such as Juan Mata and David Silva, fellow left-footed midfielders who went on to lengthy Premier League careers.

Standing 5 feet 7 inches, Gil is about the size of Mata and Silva, whose savvy allowed them to thrive in the Premier League despite slightness of build. For Gil, Mata, and Silva — and players at most Spanish clubs — everything starts with technique. Those with the sharpest touches advance through the developmental ranks, the emphasis on finesse over physicality.

Advertisement

“These are innate qualities, things you have within,” Gil said. “In my case, when I was young, Valencia chose players with these type of characteristics. Everyone has their strong points and weak points and, obviously, I don’t have the same physical qualities of some others.”

A change in management led to Gil’s departure from Valencia, and he walked into an unstable situation at Aston Villa. After playing 37 games (listed at five positions) under six coaches in 2015-16, Gil moved to Deportivo La Coruna.

“When I went there, I was very young,” Gil said of Aston Villa. “But, more than anything, the coaching wasn’t right for me. My production was really good, but it wasn’t the right coach.

“I’m telling you, I was really young and this was a radical change for me. But, bueno, it served to teach me a lot and the experience made me better. I think it was really a beautiful experience playing for Aston Villa and in the Premier League.

“But in the end, I was 22. I’m not a different player than I was then; the years of experience have improved my way of playing, and also here I’ve found the right moment. I’m more mature and I have the confidence of the club, and so I’m really content.”

Birmingham, England, might not have worked out, but Boston appears to have become home for Gil, his wife, Maria, their 4-month-old son, Marco, and Gil’s brother, Nacho, a winger who joined the Revolution last year.

Advertisement

Carles, along with teammate Gustavo Bou, has attained green card status, indicating they are here to stay.

Now all Gil has to do is try to lead the Revolution to an MLS Cup title.

“Hopefully, that’s our goal — that’s the goal of all teams,” Gil said. “It’s really difficult but, bueno, that’s our hope. We don’t want to look too far ahead. We’ll go little by little, game by game, and see where we come out.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.