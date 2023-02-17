Disappointed Clayton Kershaw out of World Baseball Classic

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Los Angeles Dodgers lefthander Clayton Kershaw says he won’t be pitching for the United States at the World Baseball Classic and called the situation “super disappointing.”

“Probably my last chance to get to do it, so I really wanted to do it, but it just didn’t work out for a number of reasons,” Kershaw told reporters Friday from the Dodgers’ spring training camp. “Disappointing, but that’s OK. I’ll be ready for the season. I'll be ready to go.”

The three-time Cy Young Award winner didn’t specify the reasons that would prevent him from participating. The Athletic reported Kershaw, though healthy, struggled to secure an insurance claim for the event because of his injury history. (He has been on the injured list at least once the last seven consecutive seasons.) Insurance coverage is required for players to participate, with Kershaw driven enough to play that he even sought out taking his own personal policy to do it.