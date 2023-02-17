EMass wrestling: With his sudden-death takedown in the Division 1 North championships, St. John’s Prep’s Rawson Iawnicki (160) headlines Athletes of the Week

Nate Blanchette, Central Catholic — The star junior from Methuen needed just 97 seconds to earn three pins for the Division 1 North 182-pound championship in his hometown.

Jacob Bettencourt, Bristol-Plymouth — The junior captain erased a 7-2 deficit with a second-period fall in the 132-pound finals at the Division 3 South Sectional.

Brandon Allen, Tri-County — The lone champion for the top team at Division 3 Central, the sophomore pinned all three opponents at 126 pounds.

Jose Bonilla, New Bedford — After missing states last year due to an injury, the returning Division 1 South champion at 195 defended his title, giving the senior another shot to make a run at states.

Nick Desisto, Tewksbury — The freshman spent 56 seconds on a mat, pinning his way to a Division 3 North championship at 106 pounds for the Redmen, who took the team title.

Brock Desmarais, Tyngsborough/Dracut – The 152-pound senior spent 87 seconds over his four pins combined, taking the Division 2 North title.

Matt Donis, Milford — The 195-pound senior secured a finals victory at the Division 2 West Sectionals, pinning top-seeded Nealon Stemple (Marlborough) with just 13 seconds left as the Scarlet Hawks dominated their way to the team title.

Zach Gallagher, North Attleborough — The senior heavyweight pinned his way to a Division 2 Central championship, including a pin of top-seeded Landry Fitzgerald (Bellingham) with one second left in the first period.

Matt Harrold, Haverhill – Just the second Hillie to win a sectional tournament as a freshman, the 220-pounder spent 4:25 winning his four matchups by fall for the Division 1 North win.

Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep — The 160-pound senior delivered a breakthrough takedown for a 3-1 sudden victory over top-seeded Haverhill junior Brent Nicolosi.

Nathan Leach, Bridgewater-Raynham — The Trojans needed every point from the senior, whose win by fall in the 195-pound final secured a narrow victory by a half-point for B-R at the Division 2 South Sectionals.

Joe Linton, Natick — The Redhawks boast seven champions from Division 1 West/Central, but Linton is the only one to do it without the top seed. The third-seeded freshman pinned all three opponents to win at 113 pounds.

Sara McLaughlin, Scituate —The freshman took over her Division 3 South finals matchup at 113 pounds, turning a 4-4 battle into a pin with 32 seconds to go for the championship.

