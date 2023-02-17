fb-pixel Skip to main content
EMASS WRESTLING: ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

EMass wrestling: With his sudden-death takedown in the Division 1 North championships, St. John’s Prep’s Rawson Iawnicki (160) headlines Athletes of the Week

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated February 17, 2023, 41 minutes ago
St. John’s Prep’s Rawson Iwanicki helped St. John's Prep secure its fourth consecutive Division 1 North title with his sudden-death takedown of top-seeded Brent Nicolosi from Haverhill during a 160-pound matchup.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Brandon Allen, Tri-County — The lone champion for the top team at Division 3 Central, the sophomore pinned all three opponents at 126 pounds.

Jacob Bettencourt, Bristol-Plymouth — The junior captain erased a 7-2 deficit with a second-period fall in the 132-pound finals at the Division 3 South Sectional.

Nate Blanchette, Central Catholic — The star junior from Methuen needed just 97 seconds to earn three pins for the Division 1 North 182-pound championship in his hometown.

Jose Bonilla, New Bedford — After missing states last year due to an injury, the returning Division 1 South champion at 195 defended his title, giving the senior another shot to make a run at states.

Nick Desisto, Tewksbury — The freshman spent 56 seconds on a mat, pinning his way to a Division 3 North championship at 106 pounds for the Redmen, who took the team title.

Brock Desmarais, Tyngsborough/Dracut – The 152-pound senior spent 87 seconds over his four pins combined, taking the Division 2 North title.

Matt Donis, Milford — The 195-pound senior secured a finals victory at the Division 2 West Sectionals, pinning top-seeded Nealon Stemple (Marlborough) with just 13 seconds left as the Scarlet Hawks dominated their way to the team title.

Zach Gallagher, North Attleborough — The senior heavyweight pinned his way to a Division 2 Central championship, including a pin of top-seeded Landry Fitzgerald (Bellingham) with one second left in the first period.

Matt Harrold, Haverhill – Just the second Hillie to win a sectional tournament as a freshman, the 220-pounder spent 4:25 winning his four matchups by fall for the Division 1 North win.

Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep — The 160-pound senior delivered a breakthrough takedown for a 3-1 sudden victory over top-seeded Haverhill junior Brent Nicolosi.

Nathan Leach, Bridgewater-Raynham — The Trojans needed every point from the senior, whose win by fall in the 195-pound final secured a narrow victory by a half-point for B-R at the Division 2 South Sectionals.

Joe Linton, Natick — The Redhawks boast seven champions from Division 1 West/Central, but Linton is the only one to do it without the top seed. The third-seeded freshman pinned all three opponents to win at 113 pounds.

Sara McLaughlin, Scituate —The freshman took over her Division 3 South finals matchup at 113 pounds, turning a 4-4 battle into a pin with 32 seconds to go for the championship.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.

