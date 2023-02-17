Former Celtic Paul Pierce will pay $1.4 million in crypto case

Paul Pierce has agreed to pay $1.4 million to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that he touted a crypto token without disclosing that he was paid for the promotions.

Pierce, who was nicknamed “The Truth” during his career, also made false and misleading statements about the token, according to the SEC. Pierce didn’t admit or deny the agency’s findings, the agency said. A lawyer for Pierce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has run afoul of the SEC for touting the EMAX token. Kim Kardashian agreed to pay $1.3 million in October to settle allegations about her promotion. According to the SEC, Pierce failed to disclose that he was paid more than $244,000 to promote on Twitter the EMAX token, which is offered by EthereumMax.