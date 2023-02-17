Hampus Lindholm has made himself at home in Boston

“I’m here to play hockey — I’m not here to get a good tan,” Lindholm said last April about his initial impressions of his new locale.

After nine seasons with the Ducks, the talented defenseman was trading in the warmth of Orange County for the bitter chill of Boston. As expected, the Swedish import had few qualms about the change in climate.

The dip in temperature meant little to the veteran blueliner. But the raised stakes in Boston presented both intrigue and apprehension for Lindholm.

It didn’t take long for those initial jitters to dissipate.

“When I came in for my first game, it just felt right. It felt like home,” Lindholm said Friday at Warrior Ice Arena. “The longer I’ve been going here, the more it’s felt like home. I really love that. … It’s not always easy, picking a team and then going on over there. But for me, it was a home run and I’ve been nothing but happy since I came here.”

In most circumstances, the NHL trade deadline serves as a springboard as veterans are shipped out of unenviable situations and join squads bracing for a playoff push.

Despite setting his roots near the Southern California surf, last season’s trade came as little surprise to Lindholm. A pending free agent in 2022, Lindholm was one of the few stabilizing forces on an Anaheim team already taking on water.

By the time the Ducks shipped him to Boston, they were floundering in the Pacific Division with a 27-26-11 record.

Since arriving in Boston last March, Lindholm has logged 64 regular-season games with the Bruins. Over that stretch, the Bruins are 49-10-5. In the 30 games in which the 29-year-old skater has recorded a point, Boston is 26-2-2.

“I think obviously the team in Anaheim was going in a little different direction,” Lindholm noted. “Also, I think my role is a little bit different from [before] I got here. And I think all the stuff we’ve been working on just made me ready for coming in here and showcasing how I can really play. It’s been really fun so far.”

Lindholm’s propensity to eat up minutes, facilitate clean breakouts and push the puck through the neutral zone made him a valued midseason pickup for Boston. But the defenseman has elevated his game beyond the high standards he set for himself in Anaheim.

With his two-assist performance in Thursday’s win over Nashville, Lindholm has set a new career-high with 36 points (six goals, 30 assists). He still has another 28 games to pad his numbers.

“What I’ve seen in his development as a player is his assertiveness offensively,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “I think that’s the biggest difference. And I think he used to try and do a lot by himself. And now he’s become more of a give-and-go player, which allows him to get the puck back.

“When you move it and you get the puck back, you have more time and space with it. And you’re more dangerous than if you try to beat the first guy and second guy and get to that open space. I know it sounds easy, but you remember the Celtics with Larry Bird. He made the game look easy and he wasn’t dribbling all that much.”

Lindholm’s crisp play with the puck and clean transition talents shepherded Boston’s shorthanded defense through the fall when both Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk were on the mend.

Now with both Lindholm and McAvoy anchoring pairings, Montgomery has an abundance of riches when it comes to negating an opposing team’s offense.

In more of a defensive role next to Brandon Carlo, Lindholm has only had 45.5 percent of his faceoffs start in the offensive zone during five-on-five play this season. But during the 963:06 of five-on-five ice time that Lindholm has logged this season, Boston is still outscoring teams, 56-28.

Boston’s decision to bolster its defense with a blockbuster swap for Lindholm last March has been a coup for nearly all parties.

Such a significant swap doesn’t always yield the expected results.

Look no further than Bo Horvat and the Islanders. New York relinquished three assets (including a 2023 first-round pick) in order to pry Horvat from Vancouver last month.

The two-way pivot’s scoring touch was expected to spark an Isles team trying to stay afloat in the Metropolitan Division. And even though Horvat has been as advertised (three goals, 4 points in five games), his new team is just 2-1-2 with him in the lineup, and now faces a daunting matchup at TD Garden on Saturday evening.

Lindholm is cognizant of the fact that these last 11 months have exceeded the expectations of all involved with last season’s trade.

Before he even logged one shift for Boston, he inked an eight-year extension with his new club. At the time, it was a no-brainer, given both the security it offered and the warm reception he had received in his new dressing room.

And since putting pen to paper, things have only continued to improve.

“Obviously you hear some things, but I don’t think anyone really knows until they’re around it every day,” Lindholm said of Boston’s culture. “Anyone comes to this team, we’re so good at taking care of everyone, making them all feel welcome from the start. So obviously coming here for me, it helped out a lot, too. Like not coming to a team where guys are kind of like sitting in their own little corner, which helped me a lot coming in here. The culture we have here is something special.”

DeBrusk expected to return Saturday

After missing the last 17 games due to leg and hand injuries, Jake DeBrusk is expected to return to Boston’s lineup for Saturday’s game against the Islanders.

DeBrusk, who suffered a pair of injuries during Boston’s Winter Classic victory over the Penguins on Jan. 2, was in play to return during the team’s two-game road trek to Dallas and Nashville.

But Montgomery and Boston’s coaching staff opted to wait a bit more before giving him the green light.

“He’s been cleared to play for a little while, right? But it’s where he’s at with the tenderness and just getting back into checking the boxes to be able to be ready to play mentally and physically for himself as well,” Montgomery said. “We think he’s in a good spot and he’ll play tomorrow night.”

Montgomery added that DeBrusk will likely slot right back into his usual spot on Boston’s top line next to Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Boston’s bench boss doesn’t expect any limitations for the 26-year-old winger in his return to action, especially in terms of his reps on both the power play and penalty kill.

“ We’ve got to get him back up to speed. He’s smart. He manages shifts well,” Montgomery said of DeBrusk. “I think he’s learned from [Bergeron]. Bergy manages his shifts really well. He never really overextends and obviously, that’s a conversation that [he] and I will have about — when you’ve got time to create offense? Create offense. You’ve done a great job defensively. Time to get off the ice, don’t overextend early because you’re not in game shape yet, right? He’s going to need a little bit of that. "

Even though Montgomery did not say who will slot out of Boston’s lineup once DeBrusk returns, the team assigned Jakub Lauko to Providence. After a shaky game against Washington last Saturday, the 22-year-old Lauko strung together some strong shifts against the Stars and Predators, especially during PK reps.