HS wrestling notebook: Norton hopes to deliver coach Pat Coleman, the program’s founding father, a rousing sendoff at the Division 3 state championships

Pat Coleman watches Norton wrestling meets with a notebook in hand, writing down the good and the bad. As he plans to close the book on his head coaching time with the program he founded, his Lancers look to reward his efforts with a proper sendoff.

Tying a school record, the Lancers (10-2) sent 11 competitors to this weekend’s Division 3 state championship at Wakefield High, with two first-time South champions in senior captains Gabe Thomasson (34-2 record at 170 pounds) and Danyel Ayala (29-4 at 285).

“We know how much he loves us and we love him so much,” said Ayala. “Watching me grow as a wrestler, all of us, it makes him sort of like a father figure.”

Thomasson, the top seed, is getting his first real shot at winning states after missing his sophomore year due to the COVID-19 season and working his way back after shoulder surgery on a torn labrum last year.

“It’s almost a feeling I haven’t felt before,” Thomasson said of his sectional victory. “Both coaches [Coleman and assistant Jeff Francis, who is also retiring] are just always in-season and out-of-season helping me get more work in, telling me they believe in me, that I can be the best in the state.”

Five wrestlers fought back to third place and four to fourth in an inspired effort that pushed the Lancers to the top, finishing seven points over Duxbury in the section.

“The whole feeling was pure excitement and joy,” Ayala said. “We don’t want to just peak at sectionals. Knowing how many kids got to states, it gives us a chance to win.”

Thomasson and Ayala expressed wanting to win for their coaches in their final season, but Coleman never wants credit for their success.

“I tell them they’re doing it for themselves,” he said. “They’re as hard working and competitive as any team I’ve coached. I know they will compete and I take joy in watching that and being a part of it.”

In his 17 years at the varsity level, the Lancers captured eight D3 sectional titles, three D3 state championships and 11 Tri-Valley titles. Coleman amassed 503 wins between Newton North (137 wins) and Norton (366-90-2).

Coleman, who earned a high school North Shore championship on Long Island and a New England NCAA regional championship at Harvard, was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1986 for his success at Newton North.

When his son, Scott, wanted to wrestle, Coleman recruited longtime Foxborough coach Brian Gallagher and his twin sons, Brett and Ryan, and they started a youth program at the Attleboro Norton YMCA in 2001. The small group that grew out of it calls itself the “Lost Tribe.”

Coleman started the high school program in 2006, starting with junior varsity and adding varsity a year later.

“Pat, without a doubt, was the man for that,” Brian Gallagher said. “He’s a good speaker, he’s good with people, he knows a lot of people. He set up the meeting with the school committee, he went with it, and he made it happen.”

The varsity team lost its first nine meets, but roared back to 11-15. It would be Norton’s only losing season. In 2008, the Lancers won their first Tri-Valley title.

The program claimed its first state title in 2012, with senior co-captains Scott Coleman and Brett Gallagher. Gallagher was Norton’s first state champion (2010, 2011) and Coleman is the program’s wins leader (148), claiming the state championship in 2012.

“We’d been side by side for so long, and to have it come together our senior year was pretty nuts,” Scott Coleman said. “I was still riding the high from winning individual states. The team states meant even more . . . to be able to share with my dad and Brett, just an indescribable moment.”

It wasn’t until he arrivecd at the high school that Scott Coleman realized how much of an impact the team was having on the community, and the success they had with his dad coaching and Pete Holmes as assistant (2006-2012).

“It blew me away,” Scott said. “I realized all the work and dedication [my father] put in. It made me feel like I wanted to give everything I could to the sport and the program.”

Coleman prioritizes academics, talking to the kids’ teachers and looking at their report cards to make sure his wrestlers are as strong in school as on the mat. Nine years in a row, the Lancers qualified for the MIAA Gold Level Academic Excellence Award (cumulative team GPA above 3.0).

“I tell the kids: ‘You’re student athletes,’” Coleman said. “‘That’s what you want to do your best at, and if you want to be a great athlete, too, that’s a bonus.’ I’m as proud of [the academic excellence award] as I am of the sectional.”

The middle school program includes kids going to the high school to see the varsity practices. Thomasson heard Coleman and Francis saying, “This kid is going to be good someday.”

“They teach you toughness, a ton of life lessons, persevering throughout the long season,” Thomasson said. “They’re hands-down the best coaches I’ve ever had. From Day One, they’ve been super supportive and loving and caring to everybody.

“It’s been probably the best experience of my life.”

Division 1

Leader: St. John’s Prep (100.5 points)

Contenders: Natick (75.5), Central Catholic (62.5)

In the hunt: Shawsheen (58.5), Chelmsford (56)

▪ St. John’s Prep built a massive lead through two rounds, placing nine wrestlers in the semifinals. Marc Pineiro’s 4-2 decision over Div. 1 Central/Metro victor Vassili Syssoev (Newton South) is busting the bracket at 195, and 13th-seeded Angel Heredia is putting together a run at 220. No one else has nine wrestlers left. Central Catholic has six in the semifinals, including Cole Glynn (106 pounds), Jackie Dehney (120), and Caden Chase (170) who each took fourth place at Div. 1 North sectionals.

Natick’s lone top seed Bennett Sonneborn (195) earned a close, 10-8, win over Taunton’s Elijah Prophete, as the Redhawks hold second place so far. No. 2 seed Shaun McLaughlin (132) could find himself in a rematch with Shawsheen freshman James Tildsley; they met at the Sons of Italy Tournament in December, with Tildsley winning 1-0. The 106 weight class has the same four semifinalists as Div. 1 North, and St. John’s Prep’s Rawson Iwanicki is on a collision course for a Div. 1 North rematch with Haverhill’s Brent Nicolosi; Iwanicki won last weekend in overtime, 3-1.

Division 2

Leader: Milford

Contenders: Minnechaug, Sharon

In the hunt: Concord-Carlisle, North Andover

▪ Milford has a ton of depth, sending 12 to states. From freshman Derek Marcolini at 106 to Hampton Kaye-Kuter at 285, the Scarlet Hawks are tough across the board. Whitman-Hanson twin brothers Charlie (106) and Cooper Lussier (170) are favorites to earn titles, with Cooper returning from injury with just four regular season matchups to go. Through one round, Milton’s Mason Pellegri is the only Wildcat in the winner’s bracket, but is the favorite to win a championship for the hosts.

Division 3

Leader: Melrose

Contenders: Tewksbury, Norton

In the hunt: Wakefield, Duxbury

▪ Melrose and Tewksbury are as close as can be, with Melrose winning Div. 3 state duals and Tewksbury finishing just ahead at Div. 3 North sectionals. Both have just one wrestler top-seeded, with Melrose’s Braden Marceau-Olayinka (285) and Tewksbury’s Jack Callahan (126). It could be a close finish at Wakefield.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.