For the Bruins, regular-season dominance hasn’t always translated to playoff success

The Oilers’ dominance, like any dynasty’s reign, created a conundrum for the NHL: How do you make the regular season at least appear to have value?

They made the playoffs every year of the decade, they won the Stanley Cup four times, they won the Smythe Division six consecutive years (1982-87), and they finished with the best record in the NHL three times.

For most of the 1980s, the Edmonton Oilers made the regular season feel like a foregone conclusion.

While Edmonton was running through the league, then-NHL president John Ziegler was brainstorming. He had plenty of ideas, but the one that has lasted almost four decades was the creation of the Presidents’ Trophy to honor the team that finishes with the best record in the regular season.

The idea wasn’t necessarily new. From 1937-67, the Prince of Wales Trophy served the same purpose. But from the time the league expanded in 1967 to the time Ziegler created the Presidents’ Trophy in 1985, there was no acknowledgement of regular-season success. Ziegler and the NHL Board of Governors sweetened the pot with a $200,000 prize.

Consider the Oilers incentivized. They won the first two Presidents’ Trophies — and the margins weren’t close either year.

“Definitely, the overall points thing gives us something to work for,” Oilers star Wayne Gretzky said in 1985. “That $200,000 is a nice little bonus for the players to work for.”

Still, their eyes were on something bigger.

“The bottom line is to win the Stanley Cup and to have home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs,” Gretzky said. “That’s what we’re aiming for.”

As the Bruins push through a season that so far has been historic in its success, they eventually will face the same question as every team that’s ever ripped through the regular season: How important is regular-season dominance when a Stanley Cup is the ultimate goal? And can you have both?

Regular-season excellence and postseason success are two separate things. Of the 36 Presidents’ Trophy winners, 11 reached the Stanley Cup Finals and eight went on to win.

The Oilers won the first Presidents’ Trophy and lost to Calgary in the second round of the playoffs. They won it again the next season and finished the job, beating the Flyers in a seven-game Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins have won the Presidents’ Trophy three times and they’re on pace to win a fourth this season.

But they’ve never won the Stanley Cup after winning the Presidents’ Trophy. They won the fifth Presidents’ Trophy in 1989-90. They went 46-25-9 that year. They finished with 101 points, 16 more than the Hartford Whalers team they faced in the first round of the playoffs.

The Bruins had to survive a seven-game series (four games were decided by one goal) to get out of the first round. But they beat Montreal in five games in the second round and swept Washington in the conference finals to get to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they lost to the Oilers. That was the only time the Bruins won the Presidents’ Trophy and reached the Finals in the same season.

The other two times they won the Presidents’ Trophy, they won only one playoff series.

In 2013-14, they went 54-19-9 and had hopes of returning to the Finals after falling short the year before. Instead, they lost a seven-game series to Montreal in the second round, bringing a scorching-hot season to a sudden end.

The outcome was puzzling to then-captain Zdeno Chara.

“Especially when you know that you have a team that was so good and consistent throughout the whole season, and you have a good enough team to win more than one series,” he said at the time. “For sure it’s something that you’re going to be thinking about. I’ll be thinking about it for sure quite a bit.”

In a 2019-20 season that was halted because of COVID and then resumed in bubbles, the Bruins went 44-14-12 but lost a five-game series to Tampa Bay in the second round.

Having one of the best regular seasons in franchise history disrupted and then watching it end so much sooner than they thought was difficult to process.

“The way things were rolling throughout the season, we thought we were going to go all the way,” said Brad Marchand after the Bruins were eliminated. “Guys had to dedicate a lot of time and effort to be here. It’s kind of a waste of time now.

“We spent the last three months getting ready for this, and we walk away with [nothing]. You never know how many opportunities you’ll have to win a Cup.”

Three years later, they have another opportunity to roll through the regular season and see how far it takes them in the playoffs. Their 41-8-5 record is the best mark in NHL history though 54 games. They’ve already piled up 87 points.

The days of Bobby Orr and the Big, Bad Bruins predate the Presidents’ Trophy, but regular-season success was the norm then and so was extending it to the postseason. The Bruins finished with the most points in 1969-70 (99, tied with Chicago), ’70-71 (121), and ’71-72 (119) and won Stanley Cups in 1969-70 and 1971-72.

Still, that era also brought the sting of cruising through the regular season and crashing in the playoffs. The 1970-71 regular season stands as the best in Bruins history, but in the first round of the playoffs, they ran into longtime nemesis Montreal. The Bruins hadn’t won a playoff series against the Canadiens since 1943. Montreal was a puzzle they couldn’t solve. They lost a seven-game first-round series and the Canadiens went on to win the Stanley Cup.

The Bruins continued to be regular-season powerhouses throughout the decade, and they made it to three more Stanley Cup Finals, but they lost each one of them.

This year’s Bruins have been tested, and they expect more tests to come, but the hope is that they’re building the kind of regular-season success that translates once the postseason arrives.

“I expect it to be tough,” Brandon Carlo said as the Bruins returned from the All-Star break a week ago. “We recognized through the month before the break that each team’s giving us their best effort. That’s exactly what we want, because that’s only going to prepare us further for our mission down the road.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.