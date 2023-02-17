Patriots announce Matthew Slater will return for a 16th season

“It is a great honor and blessing to return to the Patriots for my 16th season,” Slater said via a statement. “I thank God for His continued grace and provision over my career. I look forward to continuing to play under the leadership of Coach [Bill] Belichick. Thank you to the Kraft family and the entire Patriots organization for allowing me to continue to pursue my childhood dream. See you in the fall. God Bless.”

Slater, who turns 38 in September, said in January after New England’s season finale that he would take time to contemplate his future and potential retirement. Now, more than a month later, the 10-time Pro Bowler confirmed his plans to return to the field.

Losing Slater would have left a major void in the locker room, as the 12-time captain’s leadership has been critical throughout the ups and downs of the post-Tom Brady era. Slater, along with co-captain Devin McCourty, has also guided the team through important non-football matters, such as the fight for racial justice.

Slater’s on-field performance has remained top-notch, too. Last season, he finished with 13 special teams tackles, marking his 11th season with double-digit special teams tackles — the most in the league since 2000. The Patriots will welcome him back with open arms, as they look to rebound following one of the worst special teams seasons in recent memory.

Slater, whom the Patriots drafted in the fifth round in 2008, will anchor a unit that will also retain Cody Davis and Brenden Schooler.

Both Belichick and owner Robert Kraft expressed excitement surrounding Slater’s decision.

“Matt’s incredible career is a testament to his preparation and will to succeed,” Belichick said via statement. “We are thrilled he will be playing this season.”

Added Kraft: “Matthew’s drive to be the best at what he does will one day earn him enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Yet, as stellar as his football career has been, he is an even better person. He is led by his faith and spirituality, dedicated to his family and committed to his craft. There is no better leader for our younger players to follow and no better ambassador for the Patriots organization. He is truly special, and I am grateful that his contributions to the team will continue.”

Perhaps the return of Slater also means the return of McCourty, who is set to become a free agent this offseason. The two have spoken about the intertwining of their playing futures in the past, each saying that he would likely not return without the other.

Multiple players, including McCourty and fellow captain David Andrews, acknowledged Slater’s return via social media.

