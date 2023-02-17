Quarterback Derek Carr meeting with Jets this weekend

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr is meeting with the Jets this weekend, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The 31-year-old Carr, who spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Raiders, was released by Las Vegas on Tuesday after he declined to waive the no-trade clause in his contract. Las Vegas needed to trade or release him by Wednesday or $40.4 million of his contract over the next two years would have become fully guaranteed.

The Jets are looking for a veteran quarterback to lead their offense after Zach Wilson struggled mightily after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Carr is a potential replacement and New York is bringing him in for a visit, the person told the Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce its plans.