Records tumble in boys’ 300-meter, 2-mile as Newton North boys, Brookline girls reign at MIAA Division 1 indoor track and field championships

The lightning-fast pace set by the top three finishers pushed seven of the top 11 runners to set new personal bests. The runner-up at last year’s state meet, St. John Prep’s Tyee Ambrosh (36.46 seconds), would have finished 14th in Friday’s 300-meter final.

Acton-Boxborough’s Alex Landry (34:44 seconds), Newton North’s Myles Scott (34.50 seconds), and Haverhill’s Nataenel Vigo Catala (34.73 seconds), each broke the meet record (34.92 seconds) set by Attleboro’s Hafiz Greigre in 2003, with all three setting personal records in the process.

The boys’ 300-meter meet record at the Division 1 indoor track and field state championships had not been touched for 20 years, but on Friday it was obliterated — by the event’s top three finishers — at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center.

Advertisement

“It’s just crazy to think about,” said Landry, who also broke the school record set by former All-American and current Yale sprinter Jacob Kao. “I came in here with a goal, and there’s so many good runners out there with me, so it’s hard. Getting to beat them all, it feels amazing.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Newton South's Amelia Everett, a Stanford commit, led and eventually won the girls' 1-mile run in 5 minutes, 3.63 seconds at the MIAA Division 1 indoor track and field championships Friday at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

In addition to the history-making boys’ 300-meter race, Framingham’s Sam Burgess and Westford Academy’s Paul Bergeron combined to topple a 42-year-old record in the boys’ 2-mile run (9 minutes, 13 seconds) set by Woburn’s Mike Flynn in 1981.

Burgess and Bergeron separated from the pack while running stride for stride, before Burgess pulled away in the final two laps for the history-making victory in 9:06.34. Bergeron finished in 9:11.21.

Just a month earlier, Burgess had been sidelined for nearly two weeks with tendonitis in his foot, making his performance — which topped his previous season-best time by more than 20 seconds — even more impressive.

“Breaking any record comes with a lot of pride,” Burgess said. “I wasn’t really gunning for that record, I was just racing to try and win and I knew Paul would be close behind.”

Advertisement

Tyler Tubman (center) stands atop the podium after he helped Newton North (72 points) capture the boys' overall title after his victory in the 1-mile run in 4 minutes, 16.61 seconds. Boston College's Christopher Larnard was second in 4:16.99. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Despite the record-setting individual performances from Landry and Burgess, Newton North (72 points) won the boys’ overall competition behind a first-place finishes from Tyler Tubman in the 1-mile (4:16.61) and Everton Muir in the 55-meter hurdles (6.48).

St. John’s Prep finished second with 55.5 points and third-place Lexington (49 points) closed in late behind a top-three sweep in the shot put by Allen Jiang (52 feet, 1½ inches), Kaden Cassidy (52 feet, 1½ inches), and Jack Ngo (49 feet, ¼-inches).

On the girls’ side, Brookline (63 points) came out on top over Newton North (51 points) and Wachusett (43 points). Newton North went into the final event, the girls’ 4x400, hoping to close the gap on the Warriors, but wound up finishing a distant 16th (4:42.61) to Wachusett’s winning quartet (4:05.27).

Brookline was bolstered by its first-place finishes from Camille Jordan in the 1,000-meter run (2:53.26) and the 4x800-meter relay (9:46.04) behind a strong anchor leg from Jordan Liss-Riordan in the narrow win over Andover (9:46.27).

MIAA Division 1 indoor track and field results

BOYS

55m — 1. Everton Muir, Newton North, 0:06.48; 2. Darwin Jimenez, Methuen, 0:06.52; 3. Donnell Harvey Jr., Newton North, 0:06.57.

55m hurdles — 1. Jayden Bai, Lexington, 0:07.71; 2. Nidlaire Olivier, Lowell, 0:07.73; 3. Christoph Osselmann, Acton-Boxborough, 0:07.91.

300m — 1. Alex Landry, Acton-Boxborough, 0:34.44; 2. Myles Scott, Newton North, 0:34.5; 3. Nataenel Vigo Catala, Haverhill, 0:34.73.

Advertisement

600m — 1. Ajay Raina, Acton-Boxborough, 1:22.97; 2. Matthew Paquette, Newton North, 1:23.39; 3. Quincy Scott, Newton North, 1:23.74.

1000m — 1. Colin Kirn, Andover, 2:32.68; 2. Dylan Brenn, Wachusett, 2:33.43; 3. Jacob Bronstein, Cambridge, 2:33.64.

Mile — 1. Tyler Tubman, Newton North, 4:16.61; 2. Chris Larnard, BC High, 4:16.99; 3. Kailas Ciatto, Brookline, 4:20.25.

2-mile — 1. Sam Burgess, Framingham, 9:06.34; 2. Paul Bergeron, Westford, 9:11.21; 3. Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep, 9:14.72.

High jump — 1. Drew McStay, St. John’s Prep, 6 feet 2 inches; 2. Luke Toland, Xaverian, 6-0; 3. Callum Brown, St. John’s Prep, 6-3.

Long jump — 1. Christensen Paul, Brockton, 21 feet 10.25 inches; 2. Adrian Rivera, Attleboro, 21-7.5; 3. Brandon Riley, Weymouth, 21-6.

Shot put — 1. Allen Jiang, Lexington, 52 feet 1.5 inches; 2. Kaden Cassidy, Lexington, 49-9; 3. Jack Ngo, Lexington, 49-0.25.

4 x 200 — 1. St. John’s Prep, 1:32.86; 2. Methuen, 1:32.9; 3. Brookline, 1:33.01.

4 x 800 — 1. Newton North, 8:05.14; 2. Brookline, 8:07.59; 3. Acton-Boxborough, 8:15.67.

Team results — 1. Newton North 78; 2. St. John’s Prep 60.5; 3. Lexington 59.

GIRLS

55m — 1. Elliana Tweedie, Westford, 0:07.22; 2. Lauren Quarm, Methuen, 0:07.28; 3. Shakira Cadet, Durfee, 0:07.38.

55m hurdles — 1. Sarah Dumas, Franklin, 0:08.48; 2. Kiran George, Newton North, 0:08.61; 3. Brooklyn Huggins, Brookline, 0:08.68.

Advertisement

300m — 1. Abby Desmarais, Framingham, 0:39.83; 2. Kylee Bernard, Cambridge, 0:39.9; 3. Rahma Giwa, Wachusett, 0:40.64.

600m — 1. Kylee Bernard, Cambridge, 1:36.79; 2. Sasha Lamakina, Framingham, 1:39.38; 3. Brenna Corcoran, Haverhill, 1:39.41.

1000m — 1. Camille Jordan, Brookline, 2:53.26; 2. Ashlynn Witt, Wachusett, 2:58.85; 3. Gracie Richard, Weymouth, 3:00.24.

Mile — 1. Amelia Everett, Newton South, 5:03.63; 2. Ava Criniti, Lexington, 5:08.33; 3. Jordan Liss-Riordan, Brookline, 5:10.37.

2-mile — 1. Molly Kiley, Andover, 11:09.86; 2. Elizabeth Latham, Acton-Boxborough, 11:14.46; 3. Catherine Callahan, Acton-Boxborough, 11:21.31.

High jump — 1. Bronte Gow, Newton North, 5 feet 4 inches; 2. Audrey Smagula, Westford, 5-2; 3. Macy Daigle, Central Catholic, 5-2.

Long jump — 1. Veralie Perrier, Central Catholic, 17 feet 9.5 inches; 2. Quinn Petzold, Lowell, 17-8.5; 3. Dolapo Soyoye, Newton North, 17-2.

Shot put — 1. Ronnie Jones, Lowell, 40 feet 8 inches; 2. Lily Deforge, Franklin, 37-11.25; 3. Madeline Goncalves, Haverhill, 36-3.25.

4 x 200 — 1. Wachusett, 1:44.14; 2. Lowell, 1:44.95; 3. Framingham, 1:45.07.

4 x 400 — 1. Wachusett, 4:05.27; 2. Franklin, 4:05.93; 3. Brookline, 4:06.42.

4 x 800 — 1. Brookline, 9:46.04; 2. Andover, 9:46.27; 3. Weymouth, 9:54.08.

Team results — 1. Brookline, 63; 2. Newton North, 51; 3. Wachusett, 43.





Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.