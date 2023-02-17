Red Sox are looking at one big outfield shift from last season

But the Sox believed it could work, confident that they could revive the outfielder in Bradley given his history with the club.

The trade, which came just before MLB imposed a lockout in early December, was a head-scratcher to many critics. Renfroe had hit 31 homers in his only year with the Red Sox while Bradley struggled mightily in Milwaukee, batting just .163 with six homers in 134 games.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — When the Red Sox traded Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers for Jackie Bradley Jr. last winter, the hope was that they would see an upgrade in outfield defense.

In short, it didn’t work. Bradley, while still a savant in the outfield, didn’t hit enough to stay in the lineup and was ultimately designated for assignment.

Bradley’s lack of production added to the Sox’ misfortune in the outfield. In June, Kiké Hernández dealt with a bad hip and spent much of the summer on the injured list.

The Sox’ outfield defense was a train wreck. It was minus-20 in defensive runs saved, worst in the majors.

The Sox took another hack at upgrading their defense again this offseason, but not at the expense of power. They added Adam Duvall and Masataka Yoshida and signed Raimel Tapia to a minor league deal. And even though most reports grade Yoshida as a below-average fielder, they can hide him in left field at Fenway.

The elbow injury to Trevor Story means Hernández will shift to shortstop, with Duvall getting a lot of the reps in center. Most of Duvall’s time in the majors has been spent at the corners, but he still grades as an average to above-average defender in center.

Coming into spring training, Duvall changed up his workout routine a bit in preparation for center.

“I ran a lot more this offseason,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how that’s going to help, and I think that’s going to be something just to build the legs up and keep the legs up underneath me throughout the season.”

The Sox will take care of the 34-year-old Duvall, giving him a breather at the corners. Rob Refsnyder, Tapia, and Jarren Duran are all candidates to play center when Duvall is unavailable.

Though Duran had a forgettable 2022 season — especially in the field — manager Alex Cora believes he has made strides in the outfield.

“Jarren is in the mix,” Cora said. “His jumps got a lot better halfway through the season. He kept working on it in Triple A. And he’s working hard here, too, just to get better.”

First base coach Kyle Hudson is expected to be a significant help, too. In addition to his first base duties, he will work with the outfielders — something that’s already taking place.

Alex Verdugo, who will get the majority of the reps in right field, is also coming off a down season as the primary left fielder. Verdugo came into camp last year out of shape, and even though he played in 152 games — most on the team — his range was limited at times (minus-4 defensive runs saved).

This year, Verdugo came into camp trim, which could be compared to his 2020 spring when he arrived via trade from the Dodgers.

The Sox needed to get better in the outfield, and they feel they have the weapons to do so.

“One of the most important things in the outfield is communication, not only for safety but to get the out,” Duvall said. “That’s going to be something that as spring training goes on, and as the season goes on, hopefully we get more comfortable with each other.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.