Red Sox will give Brayan Bello the weekend off as he develops forearm soreness

“Obviously, he’s so important to the organization and what we’re trying to accomplish,” Cora said.

Bello felt soreness after his most recent bullpen. Manager Alex Cora said the team doesn’t view Bello’s condition as anything serious, but they want to err on the side of caution. Bello is expected to be back on his throwing program Monday.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox have shut down righthander Brayan Bello for a few days with forearm soreness.

Bello, 23, arrives at camp following a promising rookie campaign. He pitched in 13 games in 2022 (11 starts), compiling a 4.71 ERA in 57⅓ innings. He took a significant step forward in September when he registered a 1.65 ERA in 27⅓ innings, striking out 27.

The Red Sox have seven potential starters vying for five rotation spots. Bello is one of them and has a case to be one of the best homegrown starters the Sox have produced in recent history.

As to Bello’s current issue, Cora made it clear that this is something that occurred at camp and not something that popped up during the offseason.

“I actually talked to him in one of those eye-to-eye and heart-to-heart conversations, like, ‘Did this happen here or before?’ ” Cora said. “He said it happened here.

“He threw a lot of breaking balls, working on stuff. It was a different bullpen for him and he felt it. But we’re confident that he will be back on his throwing program Monday and we’ll go from there.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.