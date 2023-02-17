This is a critical year for the Red Sox and Chaim Bloom, and other thoughts

Trust me when I tell you I never spotted Lou Gorman running around Chain O’ Lakes Park in Winter Haven.

▪ Wheeling into JetBlue Park at 7:45 a.m. on a balmy Tuesday for my first look at the 2023 Red Sox, the first person I saw was beleaguered, sweaty baseball boss Chaim Boom doing his morning jog around the training complex.

Yaba Daba Lou was a frequent target of Sox fans and media, but he never got booed by fans at a team promotional event. He never operated the Sox like a small-market team, and never finished last twice in three seasons.

Advertisement

Ditto for Dan Duquette, Theo Epstein, Ben Cherington, and Dave Dombrowski. They took the slings and arrows that come with the Boston Baseball Experience, but none was charged with franchise malpractice.

This 2023 season is critical in many ways for your Boston Red Sox, especially for Bloom.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

In 2019, ownership pivoted from the Yankees/Mets/Dodgers/Phillies spending model. Now, in place of star players, the Sox have “payroll flexibility,” which is a dreadful marketing tool. We are Tampa Bay by the Charles. The Sox boast a roster with one star in his prime (Rafael Devers), a handful of past-prime stars, and a raft of dumpster-dive reclamation projects playing for their professional lives on one-year deals.

Bloom is the point man for this new philosophy. And he will be the fall guy if things go badly again.

When Bloom sat for his first press conference here, the opening question was, “Do you think your job is on the line this year?”

The Sox are favored to finish last again, but could certainly vault ahead of the Orioles. Vegas has them winning 77-78 games. Playing 24 fewer games against the AL East will help.

Advertisement

The Bloominati and a legion of Sox fanboys embrace and promote Boston’s new business model, projecting a return to relevance in 2023. Those of us living on planet Earth choose to differ. I’m not falling for the myth of a “bridge year.” A greater fear is that the Red Sox are going to stay bad or get even worse.

The Sox themselves are saying all the right things.

“We can’t really worry too much about where people have us projected,” said Bloom. “I don’t blame people for having us projected where they have us projected. We weren’t good last year. We know that.

“We need focus and sense of purpose from Day 1. You could feel that even at Winter Weekend and I definitely feel it down here.”

“We’re going to get better,” said manager Alex Cora.

“We were embarrassed by what we did last year,” added surviving star Devers. “Nobody was happy about it. Now we turn the page.”

“Wait and see,” said 34-year-old veteran James Paxton, who has thrown 21⅔ innings over the last three seasons. “We feel really good about what we have here.”

Meanwhile, with no clear team leader, the odd campaign by the Sox and Kiké Hernández to anoint Hernández as the face and voice of the franchise seems desperate and Jonny Gomes-like. Hernández presents as a nice guy and a useful player, but he’s also a 32-year-old career utilityman/.239 hitter who batted .222 last season. Was Pedro Ciriaco the face of the 2012 Sox?

Advertisement

Red Sox ownership is expected to be at Fenway South Monday for the first workout of the full roster. Here’s hoping John Henry (who also owns the Globe) and Tom Werner will be available to the media as they’ve been before at spring training, though not since Feb. 17, 2020 (Werner did take questions in January). If you have any serious questions you’d like asked, feel free to submit.

▪ Quiz: Name six No. 1 overall NBA draft picks selected after 1970 who went on to play for the Celtics (answer below).

▪ RIP Tim McCarver, a Hall of Fame announcer and an underrated All-Star catcher who was a critical part of the 1967 Cardinals team that defeated the Impossible Dream Red Sox in the seventh game of the 1967 World Series at Fenway Park. McCarver played 23 games with the Sox over parts of the 1974 and 1975 seasons.

Some of his World Series calls are epic (check out his prediction of Luis Gonzalez’s Series-winning bloop hit in 2001). He also was in the Fenway booth the day Jurassic Carl Everett head-butted umpire Ron Kulpa.

▪ Who remembers that Kevin Durant was NBA Rookie of the Year with the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007-08.

▪ Are the $450 million Mets too big to fail? Buck Showalter won’t say that. He’s 66 years old, has been Manager of the Year in four different decades, but has never managed in a World Series.

Advertisement

▪ Folks in and around the NCAA are just now learning what we knew all along: Charlie Baker has no plans to relocate to NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis now that’s he’s running the NCAA. Staying in Massachusetts was motivation for Baker taking the job.

▪ Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went the “no one thought we could do it!” route after winning the Super Bowl. It was obnoxious. And false. Millions thought the Chiefs could do it.

▪ More Super Bowl fallout: It was tough to read all the tributes to 94-year-old groundskeeper George Toma in the hours after the big game. Everybody loves George, but the surface in Glendale was dangerously sloppy.

▪ There’s a lot of noise in Kentucky to can John “Lifetime Contract” Calipari, who might miss the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons.

▪ Speaking of those who might want to think about hanging ‘em up (save it, haters, I know what you are thinking), Syracuse’s 78-year-old Jim Boeheim presents like one who has stayed too long at the party. He continues to insult reporters at his press conferences and his assertion that “Pittsburgh bought a team” is preposterous coming from a guy who magically got high school talents to attend college in central New York. Syracuse has twice been spanked by the NCAA during Boeheim’s tenure.

▪ Fox’s new star football color commentator Greg Olsen and his brother Chris initially enrolled at Notre Dame, then withdrew before starting classes. Greg went to Miami, Chris to Virginia. Irish undergrad football fans reacted by hanging a banner from Alumni Hall that read, “God owes us two Olsens. We want Ashley and Mary Kate.”

Advertisement

▪ A reader wants Logan’s Terminal C security station to add a 1914 world champion Boston Braves banner to the other local title flags that hang from the ceiling.

▪ Gave “80 For Brady” a shot. Awful. In the words of Eck, it was a “walkoff piece.”

▪ Everybody has a favorite point-spread story. Commissioner Bob Ryan remembers a random game between the Celtics and the old Buffalo Braves at the Garden in 1972 in which the Celtics were favored by 8. Boston led, 103-60, entering the fourth quarter. Easy money for those who bet the Celtics, right? Not so fast. The Braves outscored Boston, 58-23, in the fourth, setting the final score at Celtics 126, Braves 118. So the game was a push. This is why I hate gambling.

▪ Bruins fan and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is the new director of the NHL Players Association. The New York Post reports that Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs donated $13,000 to Walsh’s mayoral campaign in 2017 and also threw a fund-raiser for him.

▪ Knicks guard Josh Hart is the great nephew of the late Elston Howard, the former Yankees and Red Sox catcher.

▪ When USA Today ranked the top 57 Super Bowl teams of all time, the Patriots did not place in the top 15. According to its list, New England’s “best” team was the 2007 undefeated bunch (ranked 16th) that lost to the Giants in the Super Bowl. Boo.

▪ Catholic Memorial plans to retire the jersey number of the late, great King Gaskins (CM ‘72) when it hosts a tournament basketball game March 3. Gaskins was one of the original “Boston Six,” along with Ronnie Lee, Bobby Carrington, Wilfred Morrison, Billy Collins, and Carlton Smith. They inspired the original Boston Shootout in 1972. King won the boys’ state championship for CM, hitting a buzzer-beater at the Old Boston Garden in his freshman year of 1969.

▪ Leominster High/UConn alum Mark Daigneault is the 37-year-old head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder. His dad, Rick, played baseball at Holy Cross.

▪ What time is bedtime for Deuce?

▪ Students in Grades 4-12 who are interested in writing sports may want to consider entering the 2023 Will McDonough Writing Contest run by the Sports Museum. Rules and entry forms are on the Sports Museum website. Deadline is March 6.

▪ Quiz answer: Bill Walton (1974 draft), Pervis Ellison (1989), Shaquille O’Neal (1992), Michael Olowokandi (1998), Blake Griffin (2009), Kyrie Irving (2011).

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.