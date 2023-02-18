fb-pixel Skip to main content

2 women dead in single-car crash in Springfield, police say

By Jesús Marrero Suárez Globe Correspondent,Updated February 18, 2023, 29 minutes ago

Two women died in a single-car crash early Saturday morning on a residential road in Springfield after the car went off-road and crashed into the nearby woods, said Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Officers responded to the crash at 1:45 a.m. near 700 Bay St., Walsh said. Both women, whose names have not been released, succumbed to their injuries, he said.

The incident is under investigation by the Traffic Unit of the Springfield Police Department, Walsh said.

Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jmarrerosuarez.

