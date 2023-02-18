Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A rough-legged hawk in Savoy, six Bohemian waxwings at the Peter Cook Veterans Memorial Field in Clarksburg, and eight pine grosbeaks at Sheep Hill in Williamstown.

A number of American woodcocks have been observed calling at dusk in open fields near swampy woods, thanks to the mild weather. Killdeer are also present in field across Massachusetts, as they begin to make their way north to eventually nest. Other highlights of the last week include elusive varied thrush in Agawam, a western grebe and an Audubon’s yellow-rumped warbler in Winthrop, a tundra swan in Wayland, and several Bohemian waxwings in the western portion of the state.

Bristol County: A greater white-fronted goose on Shaw Road in Fairhaven, a Barrow’s goldeneye at West Island Beach in Fairhaven, four Northern shovelers at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford, two ospreys in Norton, two Baltimore orioles in East Freetown and another in Dartmouth, a yellow-breasted chat at Allens Pond Sanctuary in South Dartmouth, Taunton, and a clay-colored sparrow on Horseneck Road in Westport.

Cape Cod: A Pacific loon, a glaucous gull and a thick-billed murre at Race Point in Provincetown, another thick-billed murre at MacMillan Wharf, a white-crowned sparrow and a continuing Eurasian green-winged teal at High Head in Truro, a wood duck at Israel Pond in Hyannis, a great egret at Sea Gull Beach in Yarmouth, a black-headed gull at Eugenia Fortes Beach in Barnstable, two wintering willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, a short-eared owl at Nauset Beach in Orleans, and a clay-colored sparrow near the Cape Cod Museum of Art in Dennis.

Essex County: Continuing eared grebes and a common murre at the Little Private Beach in Marblehead, eared grebes at Niles Beach in East Gloucester and Rocky Neck in Gloucester, a continuing greater white-fronted goose and a red-headed woodpecker at Appleton Farm in Ipswich, 27 red crossbills in Newbury and 15 others at the Salisbury Beach campground, eight American pipits at Niles Pond, four killdeer at Ipswich River Sanctuary in Topsfield and three more at the Topsfield Fair Grounds, and a wintering brown thrasher in Marblehead.

Franklin County: Five black vultures over Greenfield, and another three at Barton Cove in Gill.

Hampden County: A Barrow’s goldeneye in Agawam, four wood ducks, nine ring-necked ducks, and a varied thrush at the Fannie Stebbins Wildlife Refuge in Longmeadow, and four black vultures in Hampden.

Hampshire County: Four wood ducks, two northern pintails, six green-winged teal and an American wigeon at Great Pond in Hatfield, a redhead at the Canal Park in South Hadley, a gadwall at Quabbin Reservoir in Ware, and two lesser scaup in Belchertown at the Winsor Dam.

Martha’s Vineyard: Two great egrets, a bald eagle, and a common raven.

Middlesex County: Two redheads at Fresh Pond in Cambridge, two northern shovelers, a barnacle goose, and a great cormorant at Horn Pond in Woburn, a Tundra Swan at the Heard Farm Conservation Area in Wayland, and 6 Gadwalls in the marsh beside Pelham Island Road in Wayland. A Barrow’s goldeneye continues to be seen in Lowell from the River Walk along the Merrimack River, and a thick-billed murre was tallied in the Mystic River from the Draw 7 State Park in Somerville. Several American woodcocks were calling at Rock Meadow in Belmont and the Alewife Brook Reservation in Cambridge. Wintering orange-crowned warblers continued to be seen in Natick and the Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Nantucket: At least 32 red crossbills in the vicinity of Low Beach, a tufted duck and a short-eared owl at Hummock Pond, a common gallinule on Capaum Pond, and a willet in Nantucket Harbor.

Plymouth County: Three American woodcocks at the Mattapoisett Bay Club, a king eider off Summit Avenue in Hull, a laughing gull at Duxbury Beach, a yellow-breasted chat in Plymouth, and two chipping sparrows at Tidmarsh Farm in Manomet.

Suffolk County: A continuing western grebe at Winthrop Beach, a yellow-rumped warbler at Yirrell Beach in Winthrop, a Barrow’s goldeneye and two razorbills at Castle Island in Boston Harbor, a rough-legged hawk at Logan Airport, a lesser black-backed gull at the Boston Fish Pier, a dovekie at the Deer Island Fish Pier, and a northern shoveler and a palm warbler at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: Four trumpeter swans in the Blackstone River in Northbridge, two sandhill cranes at the Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster, an American bittern at the Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area in Bolton, and an Iceland gull at the Wachusett Reservoir in Sterling.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.