Fear and loathing in America

Our people are mowed down in mass shootings every day, and we appear utterly powerless to stop it. America can alter the course of history, but we can’t stop our own kids from being gunned down in their classrooms.

On Monday night, the 44th day of 2023, a gunman murdered three students and gravely injured five others at Michigan State University. It was this year’s 67th mass shooting, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which lists seven more since then.

Among those who cowered and barricaded their doors amid the gunfire were students who had already survived other mass shootings – the one in Sandy Hook, Conn., in 2012, which killed 20 first-graders and six educators; and the one 14 just months ago at Oxford High, outside Detroit, in which four students were killed and seven were injured.

Think about that: We’re so unable to protect our kids, so unwilling to do what that takes, that people have lived through two mass shootings before turning 22. We’re pathetic.

Well, not all of us are pathetic. A lot of us want to stop the limitless flow of weaponry across this country. We want common sense gun safety measures: Meaningful background checks on those who buy guns, smart technology that prevents unauthorized people from firing them, red flag laws for those with histories of domestic abuse and other violence, bans on ghost guns and weapons of war designed to mow down as many people as possible. Nobody believes these measures would stop all mass shootings, but they would prevent some of them.

We’re here because the gun manufacturers, and the politicians in thrall to them, have whipped up a very American kind of fear to make sure the profits and campaign contributions keep coming. They’ve conjured terrifying specters – a government that is always plotting to take away the liberty of its citizens, armies of criminals destroying cities, Black and brown people lying in wait to hurt good, law-abiding, white citizens.

The very Americans most likely to think of themselves as bold and self-reliant are the ones who seem most terrified. True strength doesn’t need to drape itself in long guns and ammo belts.

Lobbyists and legislators have not only fed this fear but enshrined it in law: Some states have shoot-first laws that excuse murder so long as the shooter can convince authorities he was afraid for his life.

Every attempt to place limits on guns only intensifies this madness; every perceived and manufactured threat sending Second Amendment absolutists to the stores for more guns. No restriction, no matter how basic, is acceptable: On February 9, for example, Missouri Republicans rejected a bill that would have banned minors from openly carrying firearms on public property without adult supervision.

Look around and you see that fear is everywhere, whipped up by pundits and politicians who know how useful and profitable it is. They warn of vast caravans of immigrants flooding across the southern border to dilute the dominance and political power of white Americans. They decry books that tell all of this nation’s history, excising the chapters in which people of color suffer the consequences of hate, and overcome them. They demonize LGBTQ people, convincing millions that their “agenda” – actually, their existence – will engulf “traditional” values, whatever that means.

So millions of people in this country are running scared. Their leaders, having cynically manufactured and tended those fears, then rush to allay them, with laws designed to send the whole country back to a better “before” that never existed. Across the country, conservative states are passing and proposing book bans and educational censorship laws to control what students see and hear in schools. They are attacking diversity initiatives and academic freedom and professors who fail to fall into line.

To hear Republicans tell it, danger is everywhere. But their phantom fears subject us all to very real ones. Because of them, massacres have become routine. Because of them, some states will raise children with stunted educations, inviting all of the dangers that ignorance makes more likely. Because of them, more gay and transgender kids will grow up alienated and desperate, more vulnerable to violence.

This America isn’t the land of the free – let alone the home of the brave.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.