Mother, son killed in Andover home remembered at funeral on Saturday

Authorities are still investigating the shooting for a motive, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

Linda Robinson, 55, and Sebastian, 12, were fatally shot by Andrew Robinson, 56, early the morning of Feb. 9, authorities have said. He then killed himself.

A funeral Mass for Linda and Sebastian Robinson, the Andover mother and son slain in their home earlier this month, was said Saturday morning on the campus of St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers.

Sebastian was a sixth-grader at the private, all-boys Catholic school, according to his obituary.

Danvers police had a visible presence on the campus during the Mass, which lasted nearly an hour-and-a-half inside the Leo & Joan Mahoney Wellness Center.

Advertisement

Mourners, including adults, teenagers, and younger children, gathered outside the center after the funeral — some clustered together to talk or to embrace. As people walked to their cars, adults could be seen holding hands, as small children ran ahead of them.

Ed Hardiman, the head of school, called Sebastian “a gentle soul who loved being at St. John’s Prep.”

The school held a prayer service for students and staff the night after the shootings.

Sebastian played the cello in the school’s string ensemble, and was a gifted writer who treasured literature, his obituary said.

“He went the extra mile in all of his assignments with creativity, a desire to learn, and a sense of wonder.” the obituary said. “Sebastian was a quiet, bright light in his circle of friends who was a compassionate classmate to those around him.”

Linda Robinson, a 1985 graduate of Lynn English High School and Merrimack College, worked professionally as a model before she changed careers to work for the North Andover-based Sema4 Inc., where she served as director of finance for 25 years.

She was the daughter of Joseph Hachey of Lynn and the late Claudette Champagne-Hachey. Born in Lynn, Linda Robinson was raised in the United States and Canada, the posting said.

Advertisement

“More than anything, being a mother was Linda’s greatest gift. She considered Sebastian to be her pride and joy,” her obituary said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.