Man dies at Downtown Crossing station after touching third rail

A man died at the Downtown Crossing station early Saturday morning after coming into contact with the electrified third rail on a Red Line track, according to Transit Police and MBTA officials.

The man, whose name was not released, was found in the northbound Red Line pit area at 12:32 a.m., officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man intentionally entered the pit, or right of way, area stumbled and fell, coming into contact with the third rail, said Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan in an e-mail.