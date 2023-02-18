Missing Burlington woman found dead

Kaylin Rose was found after being reported missing on Friday afternoon , Burlington police said in a tweet . Foul play is not suspected, according to police.

A 49-year-old Burlington woman who had been reported missing was found dead on Saturday, according to local police.

Medical examiners have yet to determine a cause of death, the tweet said.

No further information was released.

Rose was last seen walking from her residence on Cresthaven Drive around 3 p.m. on Friday, the department said in a previous statement. Police initiated a search of the nearby area, including K-9 units, on Friday night.

The search was extended Saturday morning to include the areas of Rahanis Park, Fox Hill and the Mill Pond Reservoir, the department said in its tweet.

