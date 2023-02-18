fb-pixel Skip to main content

Missing Burlington woman found dead

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated February 18, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Kaylin RoseBurlington Police Department

A 49-year-old Burlington woman who had been reported missing was found dead on Saturday, according to local police.

Kaylin Rose was found after being reported missing on Friday afternoon, Burlington police said in a tweet. Foul play is not suspected, according to police.

Medical examiners have yet to determine a cause of death, the tweet said.

No further information was released.

Rose was last seen walking from her residence on Cresthaven Drive around 3 p.m. on Friday, the department said in a previous statement. Police initiated a search of the nearby area, including K-9 units, on Friday night.

The search was extended Saturday morning to include the areas of Rahanis Park, Fox Hill and the Mill Pond Reservoir, the department said in its tweet.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.

