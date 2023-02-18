fb-pixel Skip to main content

Multiple fire departments respond to two fires in Stougton

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated February 18, 2023, 23 minutes ago

Firefighters from multiple towns were responding to two fires in Stoughton Saturday afternoon, including a four-alarm blaze at a home, according to social media posts by the Stoughton Fire Department.

Crews were battling a fire on Wheeler Circle and at a home on Central Street, where a fourth alarm was struck, the department said in a Facebook post at 3:17 p.m.

Images posted on the fire department’s Facebook page showed the Central Street home consumed by flames with black smoke blowing into the air. A vehicle parked in the driveway also appeared to be fire.

Firefighters from Dedham, Braintree, Westwood, Foxborough, Easton, Randolph, Holbrook, Canton, Sharon, and Avon responded to help Stoughton crews battle the fires, the department said.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

