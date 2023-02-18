Multiple fire departments respond to two fires in Stougton

Firefighters from multiple towns were responding to two fires in Stoughton Saturday afternoon, including a four-alarm blaze at a home, according to social media posts by the Stoughton Fire Department.

Crews were battling a fire on Wheeler Circle and at a home on Central Street, where a fourth alarm was struck, the department said in a Facebook post at 3:17 p.m.

Images posted on the fire department’s Facebook page showed the Central Street home consumed by flames with black smoke blowing into the air. A vehicle parked in the driveway also appeared to be fire.