Pepperell man arrested after leading New Hampshire police in car chase

Troopers responded to a home in Marlborough, N.H., just outside of Keene, at 1:13 a.m. Saturday for a report of a domestic disturbance where a person, later identified as Descoteaux, was allegedly intoxicated and caused more than $1,500 in property damage, State Police said in a statement.

Mark Descoteaux, 33, is facing multiple charges and was ordered held without bail on a count of criminal mischief in the Cheshire County House of Corrections, New Hampshire State Police said.

A Pepperell man was arrested in southwestern New Hampshire on Saturday after he allegedly fled the scene of a domestic incident and led police in a car chase, authorities said.

Descoteaux had left the property by the time troopers arrived and a description of his vehicle was broadcasted to area police departments, the statement said.

A trooper spotted the vehicle on Route 101 in Peterborough, N.H., at 2:36 a.m. and tried to stop him, but police say Descoteaux continued driving.

Peterborough police officers managed to deflate the vehicle’s two front tires using stop sticks, but Descoteaux allegedly continued to flee and passed through multiple back roads while heading into Temple, N.H., where he eventually hit a dead-end road and was taken into custody, State Police said.

In addition to the criminal mischief charge, Descoteaux is also charged with breach of bail, disobeying an officer, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, operating after suspension, and possession of controlled drugs, State Police said.

Descoteaux is expected to be arraigned in Jaffrey District Court on Feb. 21 for the criminal mischief charge and on Feb. 28 for the driving offenses, State Police said.

